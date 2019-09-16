Wake County’s school superintendent is getting a big raise. See how much it will be.

Wake County Schools names Cathy Moore Superintendent The Wake County School Board voted to confirm the appointment of Cathy Moore as the new Superintendent for Wake County Schools on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Cary, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wake County School Board voted to confirm the appointment of Cathy Moore as the new Superintendent for Wake County Schools on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Cary, N.C.

The Wake County school board is set to reward Superintendent Cathy Moore with a 5% raise and a contract extension to mark her first year on the job.

The board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a contract amendment that would raise Moore’s salary by more than $13,000, with part of the money going toward deferred compensation. Her contract would also be extended by two more years through June 2023.

Moore’s current base salary is $274,000. Under the amendment, 1.5% of the 5% salary increase will be paid as deferred compensation. She’s already getting $20,000 a year in deferred compensation as part of her original contract.

The raise means Moore will have a higher salary than new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Superintendent Earnest Winston, who was hired in August with a base salary of $280,000.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Moore, 55, was chosen by the school board in May 2018 to replace Jim Merrill, who retired. Moore has worked in Wake since 1988 and was deputy superintendent when she was asked to lead North Carolina’s largest school system.

Moore is both Wake’s first female and first Hispanic superintendent. Moore, whose maiden name is Quiroz, was 2 years old in the 1960s when her mother moved the family from Ecuador to America.

The raise was determined by the board after doing an annual review of Moore’s performance. The past year has seen accomplishments such as voter approval of a school construction bond referendum in November, an increase in the high school graduation rate and more schools meeting growth targets on state exams.

But the past year has seen some controversies, including the fight over the use of a controversial high school math curriculum and critics who charge the district is using schools to promote social justice issues.