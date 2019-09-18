Johnston schools clears 6 Clayton High students in graduation investigation

Clayton High improperly gave diplomas to 13 students who didn’t earn them The Johnston County school systems says an investigation determined that 13 Clayton High School seniors received diplomas in the 2018-19 school year but didn’t meet graduation requirements. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Johnston County school systems says an investigation determined that 13 Clayton High School seniors received diplomas in the 2018-19 school year but didn’t meet graduation requirements.

The Johnston County school system has cleared six of the 13 Clayton High School students it previously said had received diplomas without meeting minimum state requirements, ABC11 reports.

Johnston County school officials had announced Friday that an investigation determined 13 Clayton High seniors had graduated in the 2018-19 school year without having enough credits. But at a meeting Tuesday with parents, interim Superintendent Jim Causby said he had cleared six of the 13 students.

Bennett Jones, the former principal, filed a grievance after he was reassigned in August by former Superintendent Ross Renfrow. Causby said he’d hold a grievance hearing if Jones continues with the complaint, ABC11 reported.