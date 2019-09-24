See the 2019 SAT scores for every high school in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill & NC

Are you as smart as a teenager? Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out.

High schools schools across the nation are showing off their bragging rights with the latest round of SAT results.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Public Instruction posted online the SAT scores for the Class for 2019 for every North Carolina school district and public high school. The average score for North Carolina public school students rose 1 point this year to 1,091 — 52 points above the national average for public schools.

“After the previous year’s gain of 16 points, North Carolina students continued to show good achievement,” State Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a press release Tuesday. “These results remain an encouraging sign that more students in the state are graduating from high school well prepared for post-secondary education or other good options to gain skills needed for 21st century jobs.”

The SAT and ACT are the two main college admissions exams taken by high school students. The SAT has slipped in prominence in North Carolina since the state began requiring public high school juniors to take the ACT in 2012.

NC no longer at the bottom

North Carolina is no longer one of the worst states in SAT performance. But the improvement may be due to how fewer students taking the test now that they can take ACT for free but have to pay for the SAT.

Back in 1996 when the SAT was the dominant exam for North Carolina students, the state’s average SAT score was ranked 48th nationally. But many of the states with higher scores also had lower SAT participation rates because the ACT was the main test there.

As participation has dropped, North Carolina’s average score has risen. The state’s participation rate for the SAT among public school students has dropped from 70% in 2004 to 46% this year.

The SAT’s redesign

The SAT was overhauled in 2016 with changes that lowered the maximum score to 1,600, eliminated obscure vocabulary words, dropped the penalty for guessing and made the essay optional.

The College Board, which owns the SAT, has cautioned against comparing current scores to tests taken before 2016.

The best scores in NC

The N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, a public boarding school in Durham that attracts academically gifted teens from across the state, had the second-highest score in the state at 1,437. Only the much smaller Early College at Guilford was better, with an average score of 1,456.

Raleigh Charter High School had the next highest score in the Triangle, and the third-best statewide, at 1,367.

Triangle-area public high schools accounted for eight of the top 10 SAT scores in the state.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system had the highest average score of any district in the state at 1,287. Among other Triangle districts, the average score was 1,159 in Orange County, 1,155 in Wake County, 1,084 in Johnston County, 1,083 in Chatham County and 1.071 in Durham.

Go to http://www.ncpublicschools.org/accountability/reporting/sat/2019 to view the full SAT report.

Go to http://www.ncpublicschools.org/accountability/reporting/sat/ to view previous years.

Triangle SAT scores

Chatham County

Chatham Central High — 1,019

Jordan Matthews High — 1,003

Northwood High — 1,144

Durham County

City Of Medicine Academy — 1,053

JD Clement Early College — 1,121

Durham School Of The Arts — 1,212

Hillside High — 953

Hillside New Tech High — 949

Jordan High — 1,141

Middle College —1,126

Northern High — 1,014

Riverside High — 1,089

Southern School Of Energy — 938

Johnston County

Clayton High — 1,046

Cleveland High — 1,100

Corinth Holders High — 1,125

Johnston County Early College Academy — 1,202

North Johnston High — 1,048

Princeton High — 1,044

Smithfield-Selma High — 1,032

South Johnston High — 1,063

West Johnston High — 1,096

Orange County

Cedar Ridge High — 1,193

Orange High — 1,131

Chapel Hill-Carrboro

Carrboro High —1,290

Chapel Hill High — 1,272

East Chapel Hill High — 1,301

Wake County

Apex High — 1,201

Apex Friendship High — 1,158

Athens Drive High — 1,152

Broughton High — 1,149

Cary High — 1,156

Crossroads Flex — 1,104

East Wake High — 1,021

Enloe High — 1,272

Fuquay-Varina High — 1,118

Garner High — 1,051

Green Hope High — 1,262

Heritage High — 1,117

Holly Springs High — 1,159

Knightdale High — 975

Leesville Road High — 1,172

Middle Creek High — 1,161

Millbrook High - 1,131

North Wake College And Career Academy — 1,018

Panther Creek High — 1,270

Rolesville High — 1,038

Sanderson High — 1,141

Southeast Raleigh High — 977

Vernon Malone College And Career Academy — 971

Wake STEM Early College — 1,303

Wake Early College Of Health And Sciences — 1,205

Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy — 1,091

Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy — 1,071

Wake Forest High — 1,102

Wakefield High — 1,115

Charter Schools

Chatham Charter — 1,121

East Wake Academy — 1,111

Franklin Academy — 1,199

Longleaf School Of The Arts — 1,171

Neuse Charter — 1,078

N.C. Connections Academy — 1,059

Orange Charter — 1,059

Raleigh Charter High — 1,367

Research Triangle High — 1,243

Southern Wake Academy — 1,103

Triangle Math And Science Academy — 1,204

Voyager Academy — 1,137

Woods Charter — 1,280