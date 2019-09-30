ECU’s interim chancellor placed on leave after photos and videos of him at bar

ECU chancellor placed on leave after video and photos surface from bar ECU interim chancellor Dan Gerlach has been placed on leave pending further investigation after photos and videos surfaced of him apparently chugging beer at a Greenville, NC bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ECU interim chancellor Dan Gerlach has been placed on leave pending further investigation after photos and videos surfaced of him apparently chugging beer at a Greenville, NC bar.

East Carolina University’s interim chancellor was placed on administrative leave Monday after photos and videos surfaced over the weekend of him drinking and dancing at a bar near the Greenville campus.

The photos and videos appear to show Dan Gerlach chugging alcohol with younger patrons, dancing with young women and putting his arms around them at the Club 519 bar. He was taking selfies and interacting with “college-aged young adults” at bars near campus last Wednesday, Sept. 25, ECU said in a statement Sunday.

University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement Monday that Gerlach was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. ECU had no comment on the leave when asked Monday.

Gerlach went to Sup Dogs, a popular student bar near campus, Wednesday night where he ran into two adult male acquaintances who invited him to walk down the street to join them at another bar, according to ECU. The university said Gerlach is “known for taking selfies with students, staff and faculty on and off campus.”

“When I first started here, and even before, one constant concern that I heard was that our students needed a leader of the university to be present and approachable, someone who can speak to them in their language. That’s what I’ve set out to do at ECU. I regret that these photos are being perceived as anything more than what they are,” Gerlach said in a statement Sunday.

Before he was placed on administrative leave, Gerlach said he would “continue to work toward balancing the university’s budget and improving enrollment and will continue to engage with students and the community.”

Gerlach was named interim chancellor in April and started on May 6, 2019.

He had no experience running a university, but Gerlach was a successful businessman before being appointed to the role at ECU. Gerlach served as president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit focused on increasing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities, and served as a budget and financial advisor to former Gov. Mike Easley.

His first challenge was to improve ECU’s financial condition, which is currently facing a $16 million budget cut caused by decreasing enrollment.

ECU’s finances have become more stable since Gerlach took over as interim, which was noted at the UNC System Board of Governors meeting earlier this month.

ECU interim chancellor Dan Gerlach (right) has been placed on administrative leave Photos and videos including after videos and photos circulated showing him in a Greenville, NC bar. Submitted photos

In addition to fixing ECU’s budget, Gerlach has been out in the community connecting with students and alumni.

On that Wednesday evening, Gerlach was the featured speaker at a regular meeting of Cypress Glen’s ECU Club, an alumni group at the retirement community in Greenville.

Elizabeth Jenkins director of marketing for Cypres Glen, said Gerlach brought the group up to date on what’s been happening at the university.

“It was great,” Jenkins said. “He was a delight.”

Gerlach said in a statement Sunday that he spoke with “125 proud Pirates” there.

“Because our students are the center of the university, I’ve been working hard to show up — at performances, on tours, at Fall Open House yesterday,” Gerlach said. “Students are the reason the university exists.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Martha Quillin contributed to this story.