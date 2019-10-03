Education

Raleigh elementary school gets a new principal who is a familiar face

Michelle Bell is transferring from principal of North Forest Pines Elementary to principal of Forest Pines Elementary in Raleigh, N.C.
A North Raleigh elementary school principal is transferring to lead a different school on the same campus.

The Wake County school board announced this week that Michelle Bell will start as principal of Forest Pines Elementary School in Raleigh on Nov. 1. Her salary will be $98,539.

Bell has been principal of North Forest Pines Elementary School since 2017. Forest Pines and North Forest Pines share a campus in the Wakefield area.

She replaces Patrick Grant, who left after 7.5 years as Forest Pines’ principal.

Previously, Bell was principal of Parkwood Elementary School in Durham.

Also on Tuesday, Kenneth Branch’s contract as interim principal of Carroll Middle School in Raleigh was extended to Oct. 11.

