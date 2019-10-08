Durham Tech’s president will retire, after 35 years in leadership roles at the school

Durham Tech

Durham Technical Community College President Bill Ingram announced his retirement Tuesday, after more than 35 years working at the college.

Ingram has been president at Durham Tech since 2008 and will continue in his role until June 30, 2020, pending a successful search for a new leader.

During Ingram’s tenure, Durham Tech grew its footprint in the Triangle by adding new locations, including an Orange County campus in Hillsborough and an expansion the main campus. It also added new programs to help students “earn livable wages and achieve upward economic mobility,” according to the college.

“As I reflect on the past 12 years as president, I am gratified by what we’ve accomplished,” Ingram wrote in a letter to Board of Trustees Chairman John Burness. “While we have accomplished much, we still have much more to accomplish. To that end, I will devote these next several months to furthering the work that began in 2008.”

Before he was president, Ingram served as senior vice president and chief instructional officer at Durham Tech for 13 years. He’s held several other positions since coming to the college in 1983, including director of Continuing Education, director of Off-Campus Programs and the Weekend College, and the dean of Technical and Vocational Programs.

Durham Tech serves more than 18,000 students each year across seven campuses in Durham and Orange counties, plus online courses. It offers more than 100 associate degrees and certificates for students looking to transfer to a four-year university or find a job.

File photo from Jan. 31, 2008, of the exterior of a new two story, 40,000 sq. ft. Durham Technical Community College/Orange County Campus building in south Hillsborough, NC on Waterstone Drive. Durham Tech was one of schools identified in a Jan. 25, 2017 audit as giving more than the usual number of paid holidays to its employees. HARRY LYNCH HARRY LYNCH

In a letter, Burness said Ingram made a profound impact on the community while he was at Durham Tech.

“It is said that in life one should strive to leave our world and the communities and institutions we serve a better place,” Burness wrote. “You have surely done that, and it has been a privilege to work with you to make Durham Tech and our community a better place.”

In 2017, Ingram earned the Leo Lambert Engaged Leader Award from the North Carolina Campus Compact that recognizes “a presidential leader who is building a campus that engages in reciprocal partnerships to impact a community’s greatest challenges.”

Ingram was also recognized for his service, leadership and innovation in the community college sector as the winner of the I.E. Ready Distinguished Graduate Award from N.C.State University in 2016. He earned a master’s and doctorate degrees from NCSU and his bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Ingram is on several boards in the community, including the North Carolina Campus Compact, Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce, Discover Durham and Made in Durham. He previously served on the Community College Review Editorial Board and as a trustee for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Durham Tech will form a search committee this fall to find the college’s fifth president.