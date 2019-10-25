Orange County student arrested after threatening ‘to shoot up the school,’ sheriff says

A Cedar Ridge High School student faces a charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property after he sent a text indicating he was going to shoot up the school, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan W. George, 18, of Mebane was arrested on the felony charge after he sent the text to a classmate Friday morning.

The student’s parent immediately called 911.

“The message indicated the sender was going to shoot up the school today,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

After investigators identified George, he admitted sending the text, the release states.

Investigators didn’t find any weapons after they searched George’s home, according to Alicia Stemper, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“At this time, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public or school community,” Stemper wrote in an email.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said he is grateful the student and the student’s parent treated the situation seriously, which contributed to the swift resolution.

“Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive, and anxiety producing. Investigators took the text message sent today very seriously. They were tenacious and swift as they worked to protect the teachers, staff, and students at Cedar Ridge,” he said in the release.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, George was being held on a $75,000 bond. George is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.