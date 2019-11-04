Ex-chairman Harry Smith is making an early exit from UNC System Board of Governors

Harry Smith is stepping down from the UNC System Board of Governors early next year.

Smith, a developer and entrepreneur from Greenville, in September announced his resignation as the board’s chair, opting to be a regular member of the board. But on Monday, he said he’ll serve on the board only until Feb. 1.

“It’s just a matter of time management,” Smith said.

The announcement comes about a week after Dan Gerlach resigned as interim chancellor at East Carolina University, which is Smith’s alma mater.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Smith said he’s been talking about leaving the board for a while to focus his time on his new business, a private equity firm, but said he could serve on special committees of the board.

When Smith stepped down as chair, he said felt it was the right time to allow the next chairman time to acclimate to the job before a new UNC System president is named next spring.

Smith was first named to the board in 2013 and served as vice chairman before becoming chairman in May 2018. His term was set to end in 2021. The North Carolina General Assembly will fill Smith’s position on the board.