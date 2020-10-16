Wake parents told to start preparing kids now to wear masks for several hours a day

The Wake County school system is encouraging parents to get their children used to wearing face coverings now that students will be returning for in-person classes in the coming weeks.

The Wake County school system sent families this week guidelines on face coverings at schools. The state is requiring that masks be worn to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Students will wear the face coverings for several hours a day aside from meals and brief breaks.

Wake told families that it realizes some children may struggle with wearing a face mask at first so “it’s critically important that you practice wearing the face covering at home to help your child get used to it.”

“To help them get comfortable, try putting a cloth face covering on a favorite stuffed animal or show your child pictures of other children wearing them,” the district suggests on its website. “You can include your child in the selection of their mask. Finally, try using behavioral techniques such as positive reinforcement to increase the likelihood that children will comply with mask guidance and other prevention practices.”

First students return Oct. 26

Wake’s PreK-3 students and K-12 special-education students in regional programs will return for in-person instruction on Oct. 26. They will be on a cycle of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of remote classes, before switching to daily in-person classes on Nov. 16.

Middle school students also will return to school Nov. 9 for a three-week rotation of in-person and online courses. Fourth- and fifth-grade students will begin on that rotation on Nov. 16.

High school students will continue to only receive online classes for the rest of the fall semester, which ends in January.

Virtual Academy students will continue to take their online classes. More than 85,000 of Wake’s 160,000 students are enrolled in the Virtual Academy.

Masks required most of school day

North Carolina public schools must follow new state health guidelines that require K-12 students to wear face coverings in school buses, inside school buildings and anywhere on school grounds. School employees must also wear masks.

Pre-kindergarten students are strongly encouraged to, but not required, to wear face coverings. Wake says Pre-K parents who have concerns about face masks should talk with their healthcare provider and principal.

Students will be allowed to remove face coverings only when eating, drinking or during a scheduled “face covering break.” Students will be expected to remain stationary, socially distanced and all facing the same direction during those outdoor face covering breaks.

Parents can request that their child not wear a face covering. But they have to cite a medical need and have the request approved by the school.

Schools will have extra face coverings if students forget to bring them. Students are encouraged to bring a spare covering each day in addition to the one they’re wearing.

Students who take off their mask without permission will be reminded to put it back on. Students who repeatedly refuse to wear face masks could be suspended and required to resume taking online classes only.

Gaiters in, face shields out

The state is providing each student with five reusable face coverings, but families can pick their own to wear.

Wake is allowing students to wear gaiters if they secure safely over a student’s nose, mouth and under their chin.

Citing federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Wake isn’t allowing students to wear face coverings that have vents, because the masks could spread COVID-19 to others.

Wake also isn’t allowing face shields because the CDC says there’s a lack of evidence of their effectiveness over face coverings.

Wake will make clear face coverings available for speech therapists and speech therapy students because of the need to see each other’s mouths while talking.

Face coverings must:

▪ Fit snugly against the sides of your face.

▪ Be reasonably comfortable.

▪ Allow students to breathe easily.

▪ Be secured safely over nose, mouth and under your chin.

▪ Be changed if they become soiled or wet.

Teachers can help students adjust their face covering. But Wake is asking parents to make the adjustments, if possible, before students come to school.