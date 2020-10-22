NC State changes spring semester plans, starting later and dropping spring break

N.C. State University has changed its plans for the spring semester, eliminating spring break and making the start date a week later than originally planned.

The campus originally had planned for students to return to campus to take in-person classes and live in dorms this spring, with time built in for spring break. But on Thursday the university announced the updated academic calendar in a campus-wide email from Chancellor Randy Woodson.

Now, the spring semester will begin Jan. 19 and classes will end April 30. Woodson said the later start gives the university more time to implement a robust COVID-19 testing strategy for returning students.

Woodson said the choice to change the proposed week-long spring break came after hearing “health and safety concerns” from some people in the community. Instead, N.C. State will have four wellness days spread throughout the semester.

“These days are meant to provide a respite for our community, and faculty will be instructed to avoid any deadlines or tests on days following these breaks,” Woodson said.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s spring plans also include a later start date on Jan. 19 and no traditional spring break.

East Carolina University plans to start the semester as planned on Jan. 19 with in-person classes, but no spring break.

N.C. State students will take exams from May 3-10, with a Reading Day and two weekend days set aside for breaks, according to the university. Spring commencement is scheduled for May 15.

“The months ahead, just as the months past, will bring new challenges that require us to be nimble,” Woodson said. “When we need to pivot to protect our community, we will do so.”

The university will share more information about testing, plans for quarantine and isolation, on-campus housing and rules like wearing face masks and limiting social gatherings.

