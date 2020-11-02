ECU furloughs about 100 housing and dining employees because of campus revenue losses

East Carolina University is placing about 100 housing and dining employees on furlough because of significant revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

And there may be more furloughs at the Greenville campus before the end of the fiscal year.

ECU lost millions when it switched to online instruction and closed dorms in August because fewer students were living on campus and the university gave out pro-rated housing and dining refunds.

“Across campus, the reduced demand for employee services and such a large disruption to revenue has again forced an institutional response,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in a statement. “We continue to have to make hard decisions regarding the financial future for our university.”

Mitchelson said they estimate more than $25 million in decreased revenue this fall. And there could be additional furloughs announced before the end of the fiscal year, which runs through June 30, he said.

The departments that provide auxiliary services and rely on the sale of those goods or services to fund their operations have been hit hardest this fall. And ECU can’t use tuition or state-appropriated funds to cover those revenue shortfalls because of state law, according to the university.

The most recent furloughs are in the divisions of Student Affairs and Administration & Finance, which experienced significant revenue declines. The furloughs may include salary reductions or leave without pay.

ECU also announced more furloughs and salary cuts among the entire athletics staff, including coaches, earlier this month..

The university furloughed more than 100 employees this summer and put another 25 employees on furlough in September due to revenue losses from coronavirus pandemic.