Wake approves plan for bringing students back next semester. Here are the details.

Wake County high school students will return for a limited amount of in-person classes in January, ending nearly 10 months of online-only classes.

The Wake County school board voted 7-1 on Tuesday for a plan that would bring all grade levels back for at least some face-to-face classes in the spring semester that starts in January. This plan includes some students who have been getting limited or no in-person instruction this semester.

The vote comes as North Carolina and the nation are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases. Gov. Roy Cooper announcing a new county alert system Tuesday to gauge COVID-19 spread at the county level throughout the state.

School board chairman Keith Sutton said he wanted to acknowledge the concerns of teachers and other school employees who don’t feel it’s safe to reopen. But Sutton said Wake has shown the last few weeks that it can safely have students back on campus.

“I want to reassure our community, our students, our teachers, our staff that we are confident that the protocols are in place, the procedures are in place to continue, at least where we have started, in terms of a successful reopening,” Sutton said Tuesday.

But board member Jim Martin said it doesn’t make sense to bring back elementary students when not all classrooms can provide 6 feet of social distancing. Wake will provide three feet of social distancing in those classrooms, and students will still be required to wear face masks.

Last week, the school district reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, and 51 cases since Oct. 26, the day the first group of students returned for in-person instruction. The number of new cases schools report rises daily.

Board members said Tuesday they can still revise the plan before next semester, such as not bringing fourth and fifth-grade students back for daily classes. Elementary school principals will be surveyed if they prefer a plan to have those two grade levels use a rotation of one week of in-person classes and one week of online classes.

Wake’s return plan

The plan could change if Cooper changes school reopening rules, COVID-19 cases spike too much or Wake finds it can’t follow the plan.

But for now, the plan calls for:

▪ PreK-3 students and K-12 special education students in regional programs will continue getting daily in-person classes, which began Monday.

▪ Fourth- and fifth-grade students will join them. They’re now getting a mix of in-person and online classes this semester.

▪ Middle school students will stay on a three-week rotation of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of online classes, a schedule that they started last week.

▪ High school students now will join that rotation. They’ve only taken online classes this semester and haven’t had in-person classes since March.

School leaders say they can’t offer daily in-person classes for middle school and high school students because Cooper is requiring those schools to limit capacity to maintain social distancing. Cooper is only allowing elementary schools to reopen at full capacity under “Plan A,” where social distancing is not being required in classrooms.

Wake’s changes won’t affect students who are in the Virtual Academy program. Registration for elementary students won’t start until December, but 43,117 middle and high school students have signed up for the program’s spring semester, down 4,076 students from this semester.

Wake is North Carolina’s largest school district with 160,000 students. The decision to bring all students back comes as the neighboring Durham Public Schools is still keeping its students with online classes this semester.

On Thursday, the Durham school board will vote on bringing elementary students back for two days a week of in-person instruction in the spring semester. But Durham is considering keeping middle school and high school students with online only classes next semester.

Wake says safe to reopen schools

The majority of the board members cited advice from the ABC Science Collaborative, a group initially formed by Duke University to help school districts considering whether to reopen. The group, like state health officials, say that children are less at risk than adults of contracting and transmitting COVID-19.

Dr. Danny Benjamin, a leader of the ABC Science Collaborative, told the board last week that schools can safely reopen if they’re following the 3Ws: wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and regularly washing hands.

But Benjamin also said that Wake can expect one case per school per week and that there’s not enough data yet to support or refute the full reopening of elementary schools under Plan A.

Wake shares student data for COVID research

On Tuesday, the school board is scheduled to approve an agreement to share student data that the ABC Science Collaborative can use for COVID-19 pediatric research.

The data will come from an app that the collaborative will develop. Families can use the app to show they’re meeting daily health screening requirements for their children.