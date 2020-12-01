Wake County school employees will get a $500 bonus for Christmas

Wake County Child Nutrition Services employees prepare meals to be distributed to students while schools are closed due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Wake Forest High School in Wake Forest, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Wake County school employees will get a $500 bonus from the school district in time for Christmas.

The Wake County school board unanimously voted Tuesday to award a one-time, across-the-board bonus that will be paid to school employees in December. School leaders say the bonus, which will cost more than $10.6 million, “provides an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and value our employees bring to the system.”

The bonus comes at the end of a year that’s been challenging to the school district and the nation. Employees worked their way around the coronavirus pandemic that forced Wake to change the way it’s educating its 157,000 students.

All “active, benefit-earning employees” who were working as of Tuesday are eligible for the bonus. The district estimates that 19,350 employees will get the bonus. The district says the bonus money comes from savings, partly due to how schools were closed for in-person instruction for several months.

Only pay increase for some workers

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bonus is the only pay bump some school employees are getting this year.

This year, state lawmakers approved a $350 bonus for certified staff, which includes teachers. Lawmakers also funded the “step increases” — the annual increase that teachers and assistant principals with less than 15 years of experience receive.

But school leaders noted Tuesday how the state hadn’t approved any pay increases this year for non-certified staff, principals and central office staff. Non-certified staff include employees such as cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers and teacher assistants.

Non-certified staff are among the lowest paid employees in school districts. County commissioners recently approved a plan to raise minimum pay for Durham school support staff to $15 an hour, The News & Observer reported.

Last December, the Wake school board approved a 3% pay raise and a one-time $500 bonus for support staff, The News & Observer previously reported.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The response to the Wake bonus varied.

Some school employees thanked district leaders for the extra money this holiday season.

But some people criticized Wake for giving across-the-board bonuses instead of targeted bonuses. Others complained that bonuses were being given at all.

“Tens of thousands of parents have been forced to forgo paychecks and are in poverty because extended school closures,” Sloan Rachmuth, a Raleigh-based critic of the district, tweeted Monday. “1/3 of kids are failing, and the school board rewards EMPLOYEES??? They are a joke.”