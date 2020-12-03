NC schools will be able to do free COVID-19 tests of students and staff. Here’s how.

North Carolina is starting a free program to help public schools conduct COVID-19 tests of students and school employees.

The federal government is providing North Carolina with 3.1 million COVID-19 antigen tests that allow for rapid determination of a positive result using a nasal swab. State Department of Health and Human Services leaders said Thursday that they will begin accepting applications from school districts and charter schools to use the antigen tests as part of a free pilot program.

School districts, working with their local health departments, will use the tests on students and staff who screen positive with COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone positive for COVID-19. The schools could get the tests as soon as Dec. 14.

State health director Betsey Tilson told the State Board of Education on Thursday that the tests could allow for early identification of COVID-19 cases to control the spread in cases.

Parental permission would be required before the tests could be given to students.

Also on Thursday, Tilson gave an update on the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine that could begin as soon as the end of the year. Tilson said the public should be confident that shortcuts were not made with safety in getting a vaccine developed.

Large amounts of the vaccine won’t likely be available until the spring, Tilson said, so people need to continue practicing the 3Ws of wearing a face mask, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing your hands regularly.

School employees who are at high risk due to health complications are scheduled to get the vaccine during Phase 1B. Phase 1A, the first phase, is health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 exposure and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Other school employees would get it during Phase 2.

Depending on the results of clinical trials, K-12 students and college students would get the vaccine in Phase 3.

