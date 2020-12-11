Who are Wake County’s 10 best teachers? Meet this year’s finalists for the award.

The Wake County school system announced its 10 finalists for 2020-21 Teacher of the Year. Top row, from left to right, are Gregory Eyman of Brentwood Elementary, Robin Giberson of Buckhorn Creek Elementary, Sean Hines of Mount Vernon Middle, Kimberly Holland of Oakview Elementary and Victoria Lightfoot of Cedar Forks Elementary. Bottom row, from left to right, are Kelly O’Hare of Olive Chapel Elementary, Jennifer Pride of Heritage Middle, Aaron Steele of Knightdale High. Bethany Wilcox of Leesville Road Middle and Bria Wright of Hortons Creek Elementary.

The Wake County school system announced its 10 finalists for 2020-21 Teacher of the Year award on Tuesday with a series of surprise visits to each winner’s school.

Superintendent Cathy Moore led a “surprise patrol,” wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, that visited each of the finalists.

Moore gave each winner a gift basket and told them they were named among the top 10 of the district’s 10,700 teachers.

Watch the “Surprise Patrol,” led by Superintendent Cathy Moore, shock the 10 finalists for 2020-21 WCPSS Teacher of the Year by telling them they’ve made the final cut from approximately 10,700 teachers in our district! #WhatStartsHereChangesEverything https://t.co/j8x9DRnJW7 — Wake County Public School System (@WCPSS) December 9, 2020

The finalists are:

▪ Gregory Eyman of Brentwood Elementary School in Raleigh.

▪ Robin Giberson of Buckhorn Creek Elementary School in Holly Springs.

▪ Sean Hines of Mount Vernon Middle School in Raleigh.

▪ Kimberly Holland of Oakview Elementary School in Apex.

▪ Victoria Lightfoot of Cedar Forks Elementary School in Morrisville.

▪ Kelly O’Hare of Olive Chapel Elementary in Apex.

▪ Jennifer Pride of Heritage Middle School in Wake Forest.

▪ Aaron Steele of Knightdale High School.

▪ Bethany Wilcox of Leesville Road Middle School in Raleigh.

▪ Bria Wright of Hortons Creek Elementary School in Cary.

Each school named a Teacher of the Year winner. Selection committees reviewed the winners to narrow the list to 20 semi-finalists and then 10 finalists.

The 2020-21 Wake County Teacher of the Year will be named in February.