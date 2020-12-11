Education
Who are Wake County’s 10 best teachers? Meet this year’s finalists for the award.
The Wake County school system announced its 10 finalists for 2020-21 Teacher of the Year award on Tuesday with a series of surprise visits to each winner’s school.
Superintendent Cathy Moore led a “surprise patrol,” wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, that visited each of the finalists.
Moore gave each winner a gift basket and told them they were named among the top 10 of the district’s 10,700 teachers.
The finalists are:
▪ Gregory Eyman of Brentwood Elementary School in Raleigh.
▪ Robin Giberson of Buckhorn Creek Elementary School in Holly Springs.
▪ Sean Hines of Mount Vernon Middle School in Raleigh.
▪ Kimberly Holland of Oakview Elementary School in Apex.
▪ Victoria Lightfoot of Cedar Forks Elementary School in Morrisville.
▪ Kelly O’Hare of Olive Chapel Elementary in Apex.
▪ Jennifer Pride of Heritage Middle School in Wake Forest.
▪ Aaron Steele of Knightdale High School.
▪ Bethany Wilcox of Leesville Road Middle School in Raleigh.
▪ Bria Wright of Hortons Creek Elementary School in Cary.
Each school named a Teacher of the Year winner. Selection committees reviewed the winners to narrow the list to 20 semi-finalists and then 10 finalists.
The 2020-21 Wake County Teacher of the Year will be named in February.
