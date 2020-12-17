Wake schools report record 128 new COVID-19 cases and first coronavirus cluster

The Wake County school system is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, including the first coronavirus cluster in the district.

Wake County reported late Thursday 128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week. Students accounted for 69 of the new cases, with 59 cases among staff. It’s the first week students made up the majority of new cases.

The new weekly update also includes the district’s first COVID-19 cluster at Lynn Road Elementary School in Raleigh, where at least 5 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a 14-day period. Previously, the only K-12 schools in Wake County to report COVID-19 clusters were private schools.

Lynn Road families were told Thursday that the people in the cluster have been directed to isolate or quarantine. Individuals who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19 will not return to campus until they have met the requirements to do so.

“Based on the guidance of health officials, we do not need to close the school,” Lynn Road says in the letter to families. “Our remaining classes and school functions will continue with a renewed focus on our health and safety protocols.”

The school system and county health officials are jointly investigating the cluster.

Critics have complained about how elementary schools are allowed by the state to operate at full capacity. This means that while students and staff wear face masks, schools are not required to provide at least 6 feet of social distancing in classrooms.

Wake pausing in-person classes

Friday is the last day of classes before Wake County students go on winter break. Difficulty finding substitute teachers and the fear of a post-Christmas COVID-19 spike caused the Wake school board to vote Tuesday to suspend in-person instruction for all schools from Jan. 4-15.

“Our staff is not immune to the rapid spread of the virus in the greater community,” Wake says on its website. “When cases increase, so do the number of our employees who are required to quarantine as a result.”

This week’s districtwide total is more than the 84 cases reported last week and part of a trend of more cases being reported weekly. It comes at a time when the state is seeing record levels of new cases, leading to a new statewide curfew that asks people to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m..

Wake is an “orange” county in the state’s COVID-19 alert system, meaning “there’s “substantial community spread.”

The district has reported 432 cases since Oct. 26, when the first students began returning for in-person instruction.

Since Oct. 29, Wake has reported 244 cases among staff and 183 among students.

Questions about school list

Individual schools send notices to families after a staff member or student tells them they have COVID-19.

But Wake says it only adds cases to its metrics page after it gets a confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test from health officials. This means some cases are retroactively added after the weekly update. For instance, Wake initially reported 80 new cases last Thursday before updating it to say there were 84 cases between Dec. 3-9.

Questions continue to exist around why it’s taking so long for some reported cases to be posed. School officials say that, starting in January, the website will be updated daily instead of on a weekly basis.

Wake has 157,000 students and more than 190 schools. Health officials have told the district that it’s reasonable to expect one new case per school each week.