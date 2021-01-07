‘Inclusive’ or ‘divisive’? NC’s proposed social studies standards spur new debate.

North Carolina’s efforts to make its social studies standards more inclusive are drawing complaints from some critics that the guidelines are promoting a political agenda.

The State Board of Education on Wednesday reviewed proposed K-12 social studies standards that include language such as having teachers discuss systemic discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. The latest changes were motivated, in part, after national protests last year over the killing of Black people by white police officers.

“Blame and guilt are not what these new standards are about,” said state board member Jill Camnitz. “Rather, we’re seeking to draw on the richness of the American historical experience as a gift to our children, so that they can better appreciate their legacy, strengthen their sense of connection to each other and work together to improve the American experience for all. This is the spirit in which these standards were created.”

The reaction Wednesday was largely split along partisan lines. Board members appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper were supportive of the draft standards, while Republican board members raised multiple concerns.

“I think a lot of this is being done for political purposes, and I simply do not like it,” said new Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a member of the state board. “I want to go on record as saying that I am completely against these standards as they are written now.

“I think this divisive language should be removed from these standards.”

New GOP State Superintendent Catherine Truitt asked Wednesday for time to meet with state Department of Public Instruction staff to discuss potential revisions.

State board chairman Eric Davis said the board needs to approve new standards in February to meet state legislative deadlines for revising social studies classes. But he said the board may hold a special meeting in January to review any changes suggested by Truitt.

Creating inclusive standards

The state board periodically reviews and revises the standards used in different subjects. North Carolina is consolidating U.S. history in high school from two courses into one class to make room for a new personal finance course required by state lawmakers.

The latest standards have gone through multiple drafts, including an earlier one that would have had third-grade students study how monuments such as Confederate statues are valued by their community.

In July, the state board voted to delay adoption to give DPI more time to ensure diverse and explicit inclusion in the standards.

Examples of new explicit language presented on Wednesday include:

▪ Eighth-grade classes would explain how the experiences and achievements of women, minorities, indigenous and marginalized groups have contributed to development of the state and nation over time.

▪ Civics students would interpret historical and current perspectives on the evolution of individual rights in America over time, including women, tribal, racial, religious, gender identity and ability.

▪ Civics students would learn about “inequities, injustice, and systemic discrimination within the American system of government over time.”

▪ High school students taking American History could discuss topics such as the Trail of Tears when the U.S. government forcibly relocated Native Americans, the 1898 Wilmington Coup when white supremacists overthrew the elected multi-racial government and the 1969 Stonewall Riots that are credited with starting the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S.

Mariah Morris, the 2019 N.C. Teacher of the Year and an advisor to the state board, said the new standards will make history come to life for students.

“We have to understand that by having honest conversations, our students will hear us and know what we’re doing. And they will respect us for that because they will see that we are making it relevant to who they are as human beings,” Morris said.

Objecting to using gender identity

State board member Amy White objected to including gender identity in the standards, saying gender is not a choice.

“The inclusion of the word gender identity in multiple places throughout these standards is room for pause for me,” White said. “I would be fine with the inclusion of the word gender as gender is based on science and the clear scientific data suggests that human beings are born as either male or female.”

Supporters of LGBTQ rights argue that gender identity is what the person identifies with and not necessarily the sex assigned at birth.

White, a former social studies teacher, also said she supports using inclusive language but is worried that teachers will use the standards to “bring guilt into the classroom” instead of unifying students.

For instance, White cited how a proposed 8th-grade standard would have students “explain how slavery, segregation, voter suppression, reconcentration, and other discriminatory practices have been used to suppress and exploit certain groups within North Carolina and the nation over time.”

White said that standard should be coupled with one that talks about how federal, state and local programs have used taxpayer funding to combat inequities, injustices and discrimination.

“I do want to make sure that at this point for the students of today that they don’t feel a sense of blame for activities that were conducted by our ancestors,” White said. “Their role is to be the best students, American and North Carolina citizens that they can be today and they alone are in control of the actions that they will make as future law and policy makers in the United States of America.”

Common American experience?

Robinson, the lieutenant governor, said that public schools already are teaching about “so-called marginalized groups.” Robinson, who was born in 1968, said he learned about American Indians and slavery when he was a public school student.

“I think we should be teaching our students about their common experience as Americans and in order to do that, I don’t think we need to separate into groups,” Robinson said. “We are one group. We are Americans. That’s what we should be teaching our children.”

But state board member James Ford said the new standards finally include the perspectives of students of color who now make up the majority in the state’s public schools. He said the standards do justice to these students. Both Robinson and Ford are African American.

“There is no one universal American experience,” Ford said. “There is no one universal global experience.

“There is no one outlook. Although we do share a national identity, our experiences varies wildly according to our groups.”