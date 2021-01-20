UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity lost house after drug bust. Now, its charter has been revoked.

A fraternity that lost the lease to its house near UNC’s campus last week also has had its charter withdrawn by its national organization.

Mitchell Wilson, executive director of Kappa Sigma fraternity, confirmed that the national group’s Supreme Executive Committee took the step Friday in response to violations of the fraternity’s code of conduct.

UNC’s Alpha Mu Chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity will have 30 days to appeal the decision, Wilson said.

The decision comes on the heels of a Jan. 12 announcement that the nonprofit Alpha Mu Housing Foundation, which owns the Kappa Sigma house at 204 W. Cameron Ave. would be ending its lease with the fraternity Jan. 18. The foundation maintains the fraternity house for alumni and active members.

Foundation President Benjamin Cone III said by phone Wednesday afternoon that he had just learned about the national charter being revoked and did not have an immediate comment about the situation.

Federal drug crimes

Two Kappa Sigma fraternity members were charged in October with federal drug crimes in connection with a cocaine and marijuana trafficking network that federal prosecutors said stretched from California to North Carolina.

One person has been sentenced in connection with the drug bust, which was announced in December, and 20 others face a range of charges, including members of Kappa Sigma and two other fraternities, Phi Gamma Delta and Beta Theta Pi. Duke University and Appalachian State University students and fraternity members also have been charged.

UNC suspended recognition of its three chapters while investigating the allegations. That means the fraternities can’t take part in university activities, use campus facilities, recruit members, or participate in activities organized or sponsored by the Greek councils or the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, according to an email from UNC News Service.

Phi Gamma Delta’s UNC chapter also has been suspended by its national organization, which is investigating, executive director Rob Caudill said last week.

The News & Observer’s effort to speak with a national representative for Beta Theta Pi last week was unsuccessful.

Cocaine shipped from California

Court documents show a California supplier was shipping cocaine from California using the U.S. Postal Service and delivering marijuana by vehicle, officials said. Some of the drug-sale proceeds were shipped in bulk through the Postal Service, while other money was sent using mobile payment apps and financial institutions, such as Western Union.

The network bought and sold cocaine, marijuana and other illegal drugs, U.S. attorney Matthew G.T. Martin has said.

The investigation is continuing, and sentencing is scheduled to begin next month for the first group facing charges. Other defendants had their initial hearings last month and are awaiting trial or plea bargains, court records show.