Many Wake parents want schools to return to in-person instruction ASAP in new survey

The majority of Wake County parents want to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible and not wait until COVID-19 numbers go down or the vaccine is more widely available.

Results of a recent district online survey of more than 33,000 parents, presented Tuesday, showed strong support to bring students back either for daily in-person classes or for limited in-person classes. A large majority voted against options to delay resuming in-person classes until the coronavirus situation improves.

In contrast, a district survey of nearly 10,000 school employees found strong safety concerns about returning at this time.

The survey results come as school administrators expect to present details Friday for a plan to resume in-person instruction. The school board could vote on the plan next week. In-person instruction has been suspended through at least mid-February.

Wake’s discussion comes as state leaders are lobbying local school districts to resume in-person classes. Many school districts are offering in-person classes but some, such as Wake County, have paused in-person instruction due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, the state Senate Education Committee passed a bill that would require all school districts to offer at least some in-person instruction. The bill would require the option of daily in-person classes for special-education students and at least some in-person classes for other students.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and State Superintendent Catherine Truitt signed a joint statement strongly encouraging, but not requiring, school districts to offer in-person instruction.

All North Carolina public schools suspended in-person learning in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wake started bringing back elementary and middle school students in late October for in-person classes.

But due to issues such as difficulty finding enough substitute teachers, Wake had students return from winter break in January using only online classes.

To help school leaders decide on a plan for resuming in-person classes, Wake surveyed parents and employees.

▪ 90.8% in the parent survey said they’re very or somewhat comfortable with returning all students to school buildings as soon as possible even if meant returning on rotations of in-person and online courses.

▪ 70.3% in the parent survey said they’re very or somewhat comfortable with returning all students to school buildings as soon as possible even if recommended social distancing can’t be guaranteed.

▪ 63.4% of parents said they’re not comfortable with remaining in remote learning until vaccinations are more widely avaialble.

▪ 58% of parents said they were not comfortable at all with remaining in remote learning until the county’s COVID-19 numbers come down.

Support for returning to in-person learning was higher among elementary school parents than parents of older students.

Wake has 161,000 students, making it the largest school district in the state.

Some board members raised concerns about the survey because people could take it multiple times. .But Brad McMillen, assistant superintendent for data, research and accountability, said he was not concerned about the integrity of the results.