North Carolina and Wake County continue to lead US in ‘gold standard’ teacher rankings

Lindsey Evans, an 8th-grade social studies teacher who was named Wake County’s 2019-20 Teacher of the Year, is congratulated by students lining the hallways at Apex Friendship Middle School, on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Apex, NC. She’s among the Wake County teachers who have received National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Hundreds of North Carolina teachers continued to work on improving their skills during the coronavirus pandemic, helping the state and Wake County retain their status as leaders in the “gold standard for teacher excellence.”

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards announced Monday that North Carolina leads the country with 23,090 teachers who’ve completed the group’s rigorous certification process. For the 15th year in a row, Wake County leads the nation with the most nationally certified teachers of any school district at 3,034.

Of the 2,576 teachers who received national certification for the first time this past year, North Carolina had the most of any state at 467. Wake County had the most newly certified teachers of any district at 100.

In addition, 643 North Carolina teachers renewed their certifications over the past year, the most of any state.

“The pandemic truly tested the mettle of anybody working in a school setting — including teachers and their students,” Peggy Brookins, president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, said in a press release. “Those teachers who achieved Board certification this year voluntarily chose to challenge themselves, reflect on their practice and confirm that they are teaching to the highest standards.

“There should be high standards for all professionals — and these professional educators have proven that they teach to those high standards during a year that was uniquely difficult.”

The pandemic resulted in many teachers simultaneous teaching students in-person and online as schools modified how instruction was provided.

Students sit in Michele Jones’ pre-calculus blended class at Millbrook High School Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021. Wednesday is the the first day of face-to-face classes since March 2020 for Wake County high school students. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC pays more to certified teachers

North Carolina has historically led the U.S. in the number of nationally certified teachers, in part because it comes with a 12% annual pay boost from the state. State officials point to research showing nationally certified teachers are more effective than educators who haven’t gone through the process.

It costs $1,900 in fees to get certified, and North Carolina provides low-interest loans to teachers to help them go through the process.

North Carolina accounts for 18% of the 128,550 nationally certified teachers. In addition, 23% of North Carolina’s teachers are nationally certified, the most of any state.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg has the fourth-most certified teachers of any district in the nation with 2,304 educators. Durham Public Schools was No. 30 on the list with 465 teachers.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Orange County and Wake County are among a group of school districts that made the NBPTS list of nationally accomplished districts for having at least 20% of their teachers being certified.

Go to www.nbpts.org/nbct-directory/ to view a directory of nationally certified teachers.

Go to www.ncpublicschools.org/nationalboardcertification/ for more information on how North Carolina teachers can get certified.