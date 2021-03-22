Johnston County is bringing all schools back for daily classes. Will Wake join them?

Reiven Douglas, a senior at Millbrook High School, welcomes students back to the school in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 17, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Two of North Carolina’s largest school districts are deciding Monday whether to resume full-time, daily in-person instruction in all of their schools for the first time in more than year.

The Johnston County school board unanimously voted Monday to switch all of their middle schools and high schools to Plan A daily in-person classes, with minimal social distancing requirements, starting April 12. Students will get four days a week of in-person classes, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day so that schools can be deep cleaned and to help teachers who will work with both in-person and online students.

The Wake County school board is also meeting Monday to consider Superintendent Cathy Moore’s recommendation to move all secondary schools to Plan A starting April 5. Her plan is for five days a week of in-person classes

“This is a step toward normalcy,” said Johnston County Superintendent Eric Bracy. “It’s not 100% normalcy. It’s a large step toward normalcy.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, middle and high school students have taken mostly online courses for the past year. But now they’ll join elementary school students who are already getting daily in-person classes.

Only students who signed up for each district’s Virtual Academy program will still receive online courses. But both districts will allow students to leave or join the virtual program in the coming weeks.

Johnston and Wake would join at least 40 of the state’s 115 school districts who have voted this month to switch middle schools and high schools to Plan A, according to a N.C. School Boards Association database. The changes are happening because of a new school reopening law that was signed March 11 allowing districts to operate all their schools on Plan A.

Wake is North Carolina’s largest district, with 158,000 students. Johnston is the state’s seventh-largest, with 36,000 students.

Social distancing reduced

Schools that operate on Plan A must follow safety precautions such as requiring face coverings and doing daily temperature checks of students and school employees. But they’re only required to provide social distancing “to the extent possible” as opposed to the previous 6 feet requirement in middle and high schools on Plan B.

Districts are required under the new state law to operate elementary schools on Plan A. They can operate middle and high schools on Plan A or Plan B. But they must offer Plan A to all their special-education students even if they stay in Plan B at secondary schools.

Some districts, such as Chatham County, still plan to stay on Plan B for most middle school and high school students. But to comply with the new state law, the school board voted Monday to move fourth- and fifth-grade students to Plan A starting April 12.

Chatham will also offer Plan A starting April 12 to middle and high school students who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or a 504 plan.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on Friday saying K-12 students can safely sit in classrooms 3 feet apart.

The CDC is still recommending keeping space at least 6 feet apart in middle and high schools if there’s high level of COVID-19 spread in the community.

But the ABC Science Collaborative, a group formed by Duke University to advise on school reopening, says schools can safely operate with 3 feet of social distancing as long as they follow proper safety protocols such as requiring face masks.

Schedule changes coming

Due to Plan B, Wake and Johnston have only been offering a hybrid of in-person and online classes to their older students. Johnston has been offering two days a week of in-person classes, with Wake offering it one week out of every three weeks.

Switching to daily in-person instruction will both increase the number of students on campus and lead to schedule changes. Some students will see new teachers for some of their classes as schools juggle class assignments.

The large number of teacher changes is one of the reasons why Chapel Hill-Carrboro will not switch middle schools and high schools to Plan A this school year.

Timeline for switch to Plan A

Moore is recommending that Wake County’s modified-calendar schools and early colleges switch to Plan A on April 5. Traditional-calendar secondary schools would switch on April 8, and year-round calendar middle schools would switch April 14.

The new state law requires school districts to give families a choice of in-person or remote learning.

Families of Wake County middle and high school students would have until April 1 to decide if they want to be in the Virtual Academy or have in-person classes. Schools would implement changes for families who want a new learning environment no later than April 19.

Bracy said Johnston County schools will have three days to respond to requests from families to leave or enter the virtual program.