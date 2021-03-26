UNC wants your help to rename 3 campus buildings that once honored white supremacists

The UNC Student Stores is located in the Daniels Building, one of four on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus that have been recommended for renaming under a new policy approved by the UNC Board of Trustees during a meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. The other three buildings are Carr Building, Ruffin Residence Hall and Aycock Residence Hall. ctoth@newsobserver.com

UNC-Chapel Hill officials are giving you the chance to name three campus buildings whose previous names were tied to white supremacy or racism.

Kevin Guskiewicz said in a news release Friday that the new names can represent North Carolina or honor a person who represents excellence and unwavering commitment to teaching, research and public service; has traditionally been underrepresented and has demonstrated a positive impact on the campus and its community.

The names will replace those of the Aycock Residence Hall, the Daniels Building and the Carr Building.

The campus Board of Trustees voted last summer to rename the buildings after determining that the people they honored were connected to racism or white supremacy, The News & Observer reported last summer.

The university’s Commission on History, Race & a Way Forward found that Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr and Josephus Daniels used their positions of power against Black people. The commission asked for the name changes.

The Carr building houses administrative offices, and the Daniels Building is the student store.

Guskiewicz said in the news release that university officials hope to rename the buildings before students return for the fall semester.

The university has already accepted some names that are included in the school’s Honorific Naming Registry. A website has been set up to accept additional names from the public. (https://unc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3raCIf6pjCxbTRs)

The submission period is open and names will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 9.

The Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Naming University Facilities and Units will narrow the nominations to six for Guskiewicz to choose from before he submits the names to the Board of Trustees for final approval.