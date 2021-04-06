Wake County schools are ending daily temperature checks and COVID health screenings

Students arriving at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C. have their temperature taken and are asked health questions before entering the building Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021. Wednesday is the the first day of face-to-face classes since March 2020 for Wake County high school students. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Wake County students and school employees will no longer have to have their temperatures checked and answer questions about how they’re feeling to be allowed inside school buildings.

The Wake County school system will stop doing the daily temperature checks and symptom screenings starting Wednesday, the district announced in an online update Tuesday. Instead of the screenings, signs will be placed at schools stressing the need for students, staff and visitors to stay home if they suspect they may be infected or exposed to COVID-19.

“While the goal of our previous screening program was also to keep those infected from being on campus, our data and the guidance from health officials showed the practice could be improved,” the district said in its update. “The CDC never recommended screenings and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services no longer requires it. “

The changes comes as more Wake students are returning to campus each day. This week, Wake middle and high schools are joining elementary schools in offering full-time daily in-person instruction at all grade levels.

Screenings were added due to COVID

The daily screenings had been required this school year to try to identify people who may have the coronavirus.

During the screenings, people answer questions such as whether they have a fever or cough. If they answer yes or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they could be sent home.

Parents have been asked to stay with their children in the carpool lane, which has slowed down the arrival of students.

Hunter Elementary School teachers conduct health screenings at cars during drop-off in Raleigh on Monday, October 26, 2020, on the first day back in school for some Wake students. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

But now DHHS says the daily checks are no longer recommended or required for K-12 students. Daily checks are optional for school staff.

Schools will still follow other safety protocols, such as requiring students, school employees and visitors to wear face masks on campus. Even though social distancing requirements are minimal now, students are being asked to try to maintain distance when possible.

Some school districts, such as Johnston County, have announced they’re also ending the daily screenings. But others, such as Durham Public Schools and Chatham County, say they plan to continue conducting them.