Duke University to require proof of COVID vaccination for fall semester enrollment

Duke University implemented a campus lockdown for undergraduate students living in Durham after a spike in COVID-19 cases tied to fraternity parties and rush events. Duke University

Duke University President Vincent E. Price announced Friday the university will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for new and returning students before they can enroll for the fall semester.

The university will make exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

In a letter to students, faculty and other staff, Price cited Duke researchers’ role in helping to develop three proven vaccines against the coronavirus. He noted the university has made the vaccines available to all students and employees.

“Looking ahead, we know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life,” Price wrote.

“With this in mind, we plan to require all new and returning Duke students to present proof of vaccination to Student Health before they can enroll for the Fall 2021 semester,” he continued. “This policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students — in all degree programs — who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the Fall 2021 semester. Documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.”

All new and returning students will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination before enrolling for the fall semester - documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodatedhttps://t.co/KadjeZNV04 — Duke University (@DukeU) April 9, 2021

Surge prompted March stay-at-home order

Last month Duke issued a roughly week-long stay-at-home order to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases among undergraduates. Officials blamed the increase on students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups.

In the week before the March 13 order, over 180 students were in isolation for a positive COVID-19 test, and another 200 students were in quarantine as a result of contact tracing, according to a letter Duke sent to undergraduates.

“This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic,” the letter stated.