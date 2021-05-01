Two Raleigh schools host graduation ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates

This year, Saint Augustine’s University graduates are part of a historic commencement ceremony, after last year’s was postponed due to COVID.

Saint Aug’s is hosting an in-person, socially distanced graduation Saturday for the class of 2020 and 2021 in the George Williams Athletic Complex. Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams David is the keynote speaker at the historically Black university in Raleigh..

Bercario Bodie, who graduated from SAU in May 2020 and was senior class president, said in a statement that inviting his class to this graduation shows the culture and compassion of SAU.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of this HBCU legacy,” Bodie said.

Meredith College is also kicking off its commencement events on Saturday in Raleigh.

The ceremonies for 2020 graduates are at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the courtyard behind Johnson Hall on campus.

There will be another ceremony for the Meredith Class of 2020 at 11 a.m on Sunday. Ceremonies for Meredith’s Class of 2021 will be held the weekend of May 15.

Several other graduation ceremonies are scheduled in the coming weeks. Here’s a list with more details on North Carolina universities’ 2021 spring graduation plans.