This Raleigh school was named the top magnet elementary school in the US — again

Wiley Elementary School students celebrate in the hallway after it was announced that the school was named the top magnet elementary school in the nation by Magnet Schools of America Monday, May 9, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C. The school won the same award in 2021. jhknight@newsobserver.com

A Raleigh school has been named the top magnet elementary school in the nation for the second time in five years.

Wiley Elementary School received the Donald Waldrip Magnet School of Excellence Award on Friday from Magnet Schools of America, a trade organization. Wiley also won the award in 2016, which goes to the country’s top magnet elementary school.

“We are proud of our school family’s dedication to excellence, innovation, diversity and community,” Wiley Principal Leslie Taylor said in a news release Friday. “Above any, this year has proven that it’s not easy. It’s required a lot of hard work, and a lot of heart.

“But it sure is comforting to know that we are in the company of our amazing magnet family, as we forge ahead to rebuild, reconnect and reimagine our nation’s school systems.”

Located on St Mary’s Street near downtown Raleigh, Wiley is one of Raleigh’s oldest schools. The original building dates to 1923. The school building was completely rebuilt while maintaining many of its historic features.

Wiley offers the International Studies Magnet Program, which allows students to take as many as eight elective classes each school year. The elective choices include five foreign languages: French, Spanish, German, Japanese and Chinese.

Wiley is among the network of magnet schools operated by the Wake County school system to fill under-enrolled schools, diversify school populations and provide school choice.

This week, the Wake County school system won a $14.1 million federal grant to expand programs at four magnet schools that will teach such languages as Spanish and Chinese to students.