Bill and Melinda Gates, among Duke’s largest benefactors, are getting divorced

FILE - In this Sep. 16, 2019 file photo, Melinda Gates, left, talks to Indian author Chetan Bhagat, unseen, as Bill Gates looks at the audience during an interaction organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in New Delhi, India. Bill and Melinda Gates weren’t backing down from honoring India Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite concerns about human rights abuses in the disputed Kashmir region. AP Photo

Bill and Melinda Gates, American philanthropists and among the largest benefactors of Duke University, announced Monday they are ending their marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the couple said in posts on Twitter. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The couple founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, a nonprofit organization that has worked to fight poverty, disease and issues of inequity around the globe.

The Gates Foundation has provided tens of millions in gifts to Duke over the years. In 2015, it gave a $20 million grant to the Duke Global Health Institute, and in 2007, it donated $10 million to undergraduate and business school financial aid and helped establish a $30 million endowment to launch DukeEngage, a global civic engagement program.

In 2002, the Foundation provided a $35 million gift for the French Family Science Center.

A Duke University alumna, Melinda Gates served on the university’s board of trustees from 1996 until 2003. She also gave the 2013 commencement speech for the university.

Melinda Gates earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke in 1986, and a master’s in business administration in 1987, according to the university.