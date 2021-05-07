Don’t remove your face mask just yet. Some NC schools still require them outdoors.

Some Triangle school systems are still requiring face masks to be worn outdoors during the school day even though it’s no longer required by North Carolina health officials.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system and Durham Public Schools are among the districts that are still mandating that face coverings be worn outdoors during school hours. School officials are citing health and safety reasons for the ongoing mask requirement that began in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social distancing tends to be less common during recess,” Jeff Nash, a spokesman for the Chapel HIll-Carrboro school system, said in an email Friday. “Our team thought it would be a good idea to continue wearing masks during recess.”

In contrast, Wake, Johnston and Chatham counties are among the school districts who’ve recently made outdoor face mask use optional. The state Department of Health and Human Services still recommends, but no longer requires, that face masks be worn outdoors at schools when social distancing isn’t possible.

Since the start of the school year, the state has required face coverings to be worn indoors at schools. Until this week, DHHS had also required the face masks be worn outdoors if people weren’t at least 6 feet apart.

The new wording on outdoor mask use at schools reflects changes Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced that ends the state’s outdoor mask mandate.

Schools now decide on outdoor face mask rules

The change in state guidance put the issue of outdoor face mask in the hands of individual school districts, charter schools and private schools.

The Wake County system told families on Thursday that it’s dropping the outdoor mask requirement. Wake is North Carolina’s largest school system.

“Students and staff may choose to wear a face covering outdoors in these situations if they want, but a school or staff member may not require it,” Wake said in its update.

“NCDHHS still recommends that anyone who is not vaccinated continue to wear a face covering when they are closer than six feet to another person, even when outdoors. However, this is a NCDHHS recommendation and not a requirement.”

A similar message went out last Friday to Johnston County families.

In Chapel Hill-Carrboro, the district announced Friday that student-athletes and fans are encouraged, but no longer required, to wear face coverings at outdoor athletic events. Districts like Wake and Johnston had already made the switch last week for outdoor athletic events.

Districts leave outdoor mask rule in place

But Chapel Hill-Carrboro also said Friday it would continue to require face masks to be worn during the instructional day, even when students are outside for recess or classes.

Neighboring Durham Public Schools is also leaving in place, for now, its requirement for face masks to be worn outdoors.

“In Durham, we sometimes take a different approach compared to other districts with COVID-19 precautions,” Casey Watson, a Durham school spokeswoman, said in an interview Friday. “What we’re using is working for us.”

It was not immediately clear whether the Orange County school system is continuing to require face masks to be worn outdoors. A district spokeswoman did not return an email or a telephone message from The News & Observer.

Hillary MacKenzie, chairwoman of the Orange County school board, declined comment Friday.