Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill switch from in-person to online classes due to gas shortage

The Wake County school system, Durham Public Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are switching from in-person to online classes on Friday due to the state’s gas shortage.

Wake, Durham and Chapel Hill are turning Friday into a remote learning day for students. The districts have enough fuel for school buses but school officials say working from home will reduce the need for students and school staff to commute.

“Taking additional conservative measures by allowing staff and students the opportunity to work remotely will also positively impact the demand on local fuel supplies by reducing the number of cars on the road for a large number of parents who drop off and pick up students from school on a daily basis,” Chapel HIll-Carrboro said Thursday in an email to families and staff.

Students are able to work from home Friday because many were given computers by their school districts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other North Carolina officials urged patience Thursday as gasoline began to again reach the state via the Colonial Pipeline, a major source of fuel for the state that was shut down after being hacked last week.

In the meantime, Wake County school officials told families that principals and teachers will determine what type of instruction will be offered Friday and will communicate assignments to students. This could mean either live online classes or students working on their own.

Wake said Advanced Placement exams scheduled for Friday will still be offered, but students will need to provide their own transportation. Makeup dates will be announced for students unable to take exams Friday.

Athletics and co-curricular activities can continue, Wake said, based upon resources available. Wake families are being asked to check with their school regarding the status of scheduled athletic events or co-curricular activities.

In Durham, the district said meal distribution programs will continue as normal Friday. Central services and school employees will follow the district’s inclement weather protocol.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro said staff will work from home, except for critical operational staff who should check with their supervisor.

The school districts said they’re continuing to monitory the fuel situation for any possible schedule changes next week.

In a Thursday release, Cooper said it will take several days for the gasoline situation to return to normal. Gasoline supply is available in and around North Carolina, Cooper said, but tankers need time to take fuel to individual stations.