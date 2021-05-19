Wake school employees can get thousands of dollars — if they’ll work in summer program

Jeff Maynard teaches a reading lesson to his third-grade class at Brier Creek Elementary School in Raleigh in 2014. The students worked in “reading camps” to prepare for end-of-grade tests to comply with Read to Achieve. News & Observer file photo

Wake County teachers will get $45 an hour and bonuses if they voluntarily work in the state’s new summer learning program.

The Wake County school board approved Tuesday a plan to pay thousands of dollars to individual teachers and support staff to encourage them to work this summer. These employees will work in a new state required program that will help more than 16,000 Wake County students who are at risk of academic failure due to COVID-19 learning loss.

“I think it’s a very positive move to helping us reach our summer learning that we’re trying to do, and help our kids and have our certified teachers and non-certified staff be a part of the relationship building that continues in our schools,” said school board member Roxie Cash.

The General Assembly is requiring North Carolina school districts to offer a K-12 summer learning program to help students who’ve suffered learning losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Students will get at least 150 hours, or six weeks of summer instruction.

Wake invited more than 23,000 students it identified as being “at risk” of academic failure to participate. Elementary students make up the majority of the 16,712 students who have committed to attending so far.

“We hope that 16,000 number will continue to creep upward,” said Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics.

Under state law, the program is supposed to be open to all students, including those in charter schools and private schools, if districts say they have the space. But some districts say they’re full just serving their at-risk students.

A big challenge for school districts has been getting enough teachers to work in the new program. Only 43% of the employees who took a recent district survey said they were interested in working this summer.

High hourly rates to work this summer

To get enough staff, Wake will pay teachers $45 an hour and non-certified staff $20 an hour. Both rates are more than what most district employees now make.

The $45 per hour is the highest hourly rate now paid to Wake teachers, according to A.J. Muttillo, assistant superintendent for human resources. He said that rate goes to teachers with 20 or more years experience who also have a master’s degree and national board certification.

Support staff such as instructional assistants, child nutrition workers and school bus drivers will get whichever is higher: either $20 an hour or their current hourly rate. Muttillo said that $20 per hour is higher for most of those people.

In addition to the higher hourly pay, Wake will also offer an attendance bonus of up to $1,200 for all employees who work in the summer program. They’ll get a pro-rated bonus of $400 if they work at least three weeks, or two weeks at a year-round school’s trackout program.

The state is also requiring a $1,200 signing bonus and $150 per student performance bonuses for some teachers who work in the summer program.

The program is open both to current and retired Wake school employees. If Wake can’t find enough people internally, Muttillo said it may hire from people from outside the district.

Wake will need around 1,300 teachers to work in the program this summer.

School districts are using federal coronavirus relief aid to fund the summer program.

Helping thousands of students this summer

Students in kindergarten through second grade will get instruction in reading and math. Students in third through eighth grade will get instruction in reading, math and science.

K-8 students are also required to get a period of physical activity and at least one enrichment activity, such as sports, music and arts.

High school students will get in-person instruction in end-of-course subjects and an elective course. They’ll also get access to online courses to help them pass courses they failed.

School transportation and meals will be provided to the 136 sites where Wake plans to offer the program this summer. Every middle and high school will offer a program on site, with select elementary schools offering the program.

Wake’s program will include things such as theme days, animal wax museums and science labs. The Triangle of the YMCA will offer the Camp High Hopes program at some of the sites.

“It will be fun,” Cook said. “After all, it is summer.”