Nikole Hannah-Jones considering legal action against UNC following tenure flap

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is considering legal action against UNC-Chapel Hill and its Board of Trustees over the failure to give her tenure, according to a letter to state lawmakers obtained by The News & Observer on Thursday.

The potential lawsuit comes as Hannah-Jones has sparked national controversy over the past week. Some think conservative politicians may be behind the effort not to grant her tenure as UNC’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

Hannah-Jones is set to join the UNC-CH faculty this summer with a five-year, fixed-term contract that does not include tenure, even though previous Knight Chairs in the journalism school have been tenured.

In a letter informing North Carolina lawmakers of their duty to preserve records related to Hannah-Jones’s hiring, the attorneys from the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., Levy Ratner PC, and Ferguson, Chambers & Sumter, P.A. said they are representing Hannah-Jones “in connection with the failure of the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) to consider and approve her application for tenure,” the letter says.

“We are evaluating all available legal recourse to fully vindicate Ms. Hannah-Jones’s rights, including possibly initiating a federal action against UNC, the Board, and/or affiliated entities and individuals,” the letter says.

Lawmakers have a “legal duty to maintain, preserve, retain, protect, and not destroy, alter or manipulate any and all documents and data, both electronic and hard copy,” relevant to Hannah-Jones’s potential claims, the letter said.

Politics and UNC

The UNC System’s top governing body is in some ways viewed as an extension of North Carolina’s General Assembly. The Republican majority has stacked the board with 24 members, giving lawmakers some influence over the system. The state legislature appoints the members of the UNC System Board of Governors, which oversees the system’s 16 public universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill. The Board of Governors and state lawmakers also appoint members of the UNC-CH campus Board of Trustees, which approves tenure for faculty.

Hannah-Jones was a candidate for tenure in January, but the board never voted on the matter. Trustee Chuck Duckett raised questions about Hannah-Jones, including her experience in the classroom, and asked to postpone the issue. About two months later, Hannah-Jones accepted the non-tenured position with a $180,000 annual salary.

After outrage from faculty, students, alumni, professional journalists and scholars, the board received an official re-submission for tenure and can now officially consider approving her appointment.

In the letter, the lawyers ask that the representative and his or her office preserve all documents and data related to the following:

▪ the appointment of, and any other employment-related decisions and policies pertaining to, any Knight Chairs, past and present, at UNC Hussman generally;

▪ the Knight Chair appointment of Hannah-Jones;

▪ any and all tenure considerations, including any and all employment-related decisions and policies, from January 2011 until the present;

▪ the tenure consideration of Hannah-Jones;

▪ the potential employment of Hannah-Jones at UNC;

▪ any of Hannah-Jones’ journalistic work, including without limitation The 1619 Project.

▪ any correspondence with members of Board of Trustees, members of the Board of Governors, and representatives from the Knight Foundation from January 2020 until the present pertaining to Hannah-Jones, any of Hannah-Jones’ journalistic work, tenure and employment decisions generally, the Knight Foundation, and the composition of the Board of Trustees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

