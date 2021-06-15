Education
Person with multiple guns in vehicle arrested on UNC-Chapel Hill campus, police say
UNC Police arrested an individual with multiple firearms in their vehicle on the Chapel Hill campus on Tuesday morning.
The individual was sitting in a vehicle in the Campus Health parking lot and immediately taken into police custody, according to an alert sent to UNC-CH students, faculty and staff around 11 a.m.
The “suspicious condition” and weapons violation was reported around 6 a.m., according to the UNC Police crime log.
No injuries were reported, and UNC Police are investigating the situation.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments