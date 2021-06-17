Some parents want masks to be optional. What are the Triangle school districts doing?

Most Triangle school districts are still following state guidelines that require masks to be worn in schools, despite requests from some families to make them optional for students.

The Harnett County school system last week became what’s believed to be the first North Carolina school system to refuse to follow state health guidelines saying that masks must be worn indoors in schools. But other Triangle districts, including Wake, Johnston, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties and Chapel Hill-Carrboro say they’re still following the state directives.

The decision puts these districts at odds with people who’ve been showing up at school board meetings around the state, including this week in Wake County, to ask that masks not be required.

“We will not let up, back away or slow down or be silenced,” Christy Zellman said at Tuesday’s Wake County school board meeting. “We will continue to show up in your inbox and to these meetings.

“You are in elected positions and work for us the people. We expect you to advocate for all children. Listen to the multitude of parents that are contacting you and speaking.”

State expects schools to follow mask rules

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has required face masks to be worn in schools since the start of this school year. The face covering requirement is part of the Strong Schools Toolkit that’s been adopted by the State Board of Education for how schools are to operate during the pandemic.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order, which runs through July 30, extends the face mask requirement for public and private schools. Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen have cited how children under 12 can’t vaccinated for COVID-19 yet and how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks be worn in schools.

But Harnett’s school board voted to make face coverings optional for all people, including students, at its summer school program.

“We expect that all schools will follow the guidance outlined in the toolkit to fulfill their obligation to keep their students safe,” Catie Armstrong, a DHHS spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday.

Wake school board chairman Keith Sutton said it would be a misdemeanor under state law to violate Cooper’s executive order or DHHS guidelines. He also said the school reopening law approved by the General Assembly says districts are to follow the Strong Schools Toolkit.

“I don’t know again that we would willfully and blatantly disregard the law,” Sutton said.