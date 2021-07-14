Power is shifting at UNC-Chapel Hill with new leaders on campus Board of Trustees

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, left, listens as the new chair of the Board of Trustees, Dave Boliek, right, speaks to the board during their meeting at The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, July 12, 2021. jwall@newsobserver.com

Power has officially shifted at UNC-Chapel Hill as a new set of members elected officers to lead the campus Board of Trustees Wednesday.







Dave Boliek is the new chair of the board and John Preyer is the new vice chair, while new trustee Malcolm Turner is the new secretary. Clayton Somers was re-elected as assistant secretary to the board.

There were no other nominations for the positions and votes were unanimous.







Both Boliek and Preyer voted no for tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones last month, but has not explained why. The tenure controversy brought national attention — and criticism — to the university and the board.







Most of the trustees are returning to the board, but six new members officially started this month.

Concerns about UNC chancellor’s fate

This is the first time the new board has met as a group.

Their regularly scheduled meetings come the day after UNC-CH Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called an emergency faculty meeting Tuesday over concerns that state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and UNC System Board of Governors members are working to remove Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

Chapman declined to say who informed her of the efforts to remove Guskiewicz.

At the board meeting Wednesday, Boliek said he is “not sure where those concerns came from.”

Also at the meeting, Guskiewicz told The News & Observer that he’s “not going to speculate on rumors.”

“I’ve got a university to lead and I’m proud of that and proud of what we’ve been able to do together,” Guskiewicz said.

He said he accepted the role as interim and then chancellor, understanding the political pressures of the job. Those pressures exist because the university and UNC System and its leaders are so closely tied to the state legislature.

“I’ve heard the issues around politics, listen, politics touch everything and I knew that coming into it,” Guskiewicz said.

“We’re also fortunate to be in a state that supports higher education at a level that’s better than all but maybe two or three other states,” Guskiewicz said.

He mentioned the $540 million dollars of state appropriations coming back to Carolina, which is about 17% of its operating budget.

“My job as chancellor ... is building a strong partnership with the state of North Carolina and showcasing the great work that this university does.”

Guskiewicz said he’s looking forward to working alongside the new trustees, who bring “unique perspective and experience.”

The UNC System Board of Governors has the ultimate authority to remove a chancellor and can initiate that move on its own.

UNC System President Peter Hans can recommend a chancellor be terminated.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hans said the “university’s mission is teaching, research, and public service, not rumors and politics. I would encourage everyone to take a deep breath, focus on that mission, and not chase conspiracy theories.”

A new board in Chapel Hill

The new trustees make the board slightly more racially and ethnically diverse than the outgoing one, but the leadership still doesn’t reflect the makeup of the student body.

And every current member of the BOG and the UNC-CH Board of Trustees has been appointed under a Republican-controlled legislature.

The UNC System Board of Governors added four UNC-CH alumni to the board:







▪ Former state senator Rob Bryan

▪ Former member of the N.C. House of Representatives Perrin Jones

▪ DraftKings executive Malcolm Turner

▪ Businesswoman Ramsey White

The BOG did not appoint any trustees recommended by former Board Chair Richard Stevens or Guskiewicz.

The conservative-led N.C. General Assembly added two board members:

▪ Real estate developer and former BOG member Marty Kotis

▪ Vinay Patel, who owns a chain of hotels in Charlotte.

Returning board members are former vice chair Gene Davis, former secretary Teresa Artis Neal, Ralph Meekins and Allie Ray McCullen (McCullen also voted no for tenure for Hannah-Jones).

Members have committee meetings in Chapel Hill Wednesday afternoon and the full board resumes its meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. at The Carolina Inn.