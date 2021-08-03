Wake administrators recommend continued masks for students. What will school board do?

The Wake County school board will vote Tuesday on a recommendation from school administrators that would require all students and staff to wear face masks for the school year starting in a few weeks.

In material posted for Tuesday’s board meeting, Wake school administrators say continuing the universal face covering mandate will most protect people from COVID-19 and minimize quarantines. The recommendation comes as people who want to make face masks optional in schools plan to protest at Tuesday’s board meeting.

School officials are citing multiple reasons for continuing the face mask mandate, including how most students aren’t yet vaccinated for COVID-19, the recent rise in cases from the delta variant and potential coronavirus health risks for students. It also matches recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to require everyone at school to wear masks.

If the face covering requirement is approved, administrators said they’d continue to monitor the metrics regularly to assess any changes in the mandate.

Heated emotions over requiring masks

The school board is scheduled to vote this evening on the face covering requirement. The district is bracing for a capacity crowd at the board meeting, setting up a lottery for seats.

Two dueling online petitions have each drawn thousands of signatures.

The Wake County Republican Party is backing a petition that’s received more than 4,200 signatures as of Tuesday morning urging the district to not require face masks.

A different petition had more than 4,600 signatures as of Tuesday morning urging Wake to continue to require masks until all students have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, only children as young as 12 can be vaccinated.

The fight in Wake mirrors a statewide debate over whether face masks should continue to be required in schools. Unlike last year, North Carolina is allowing individual school districts and charter schools to decide on their masking policies.

At least 31 of the state’s 115 school districts have decided to make face masks optional for this fall, according to a database maintained by the N.C. School Boards Association. Those mask-optional districts are in predominantly Republican-leaning areas. Districts that are requiring masks are in predominantly Democratic-leaning areas.

Masking until more kids are vaccinated

Wake school administrators say they’d want to see several things happen before ending the mask mandate, including the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the school-age population reaching 70% to 90%. Currently, 55% of students ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose. Younger students are still not vaccine eligible.

The GOP-backed petition says Wake shouldn’t promote students getting the COVID-19 vaccine or allow vaccination clinics to be held on school property. While most doctors and medical groups say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, the petition claims that they are “experimental medical treatments.”

School officials also point to how there’s been three COVID-19 clusters in district schools since July, when year-round students returned for the new school year.

Critics of masking and the COVID-19 vaccine argue that coverings aren’t necessary because children are less at risk than adults from the virus. They also argue that requiring masks has caused harmful health and mental effects on students.

But Wake school officials say the mortality rate for COVID-19 is two to five deaths per 100,000 students. Wake, which is North Carolina’s largest school district, has 160,000 students.

Wake also says that roughly 10% of students develop long COVID-19 (a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience four or more weeks after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19).

Wake says it can legally require masks

Opponents of requiring masks also argue that requiring masks violates federal law.

“Liability of adverse effects to the health of the child for such a mandate would fall on school board members individually and personally, and the superintendent supporting a mask mandate policy,” according to the petition calling for making masks optional.

But Jonathan Blumberg, the Wake school board’s attorney, says the district has the authority to require masks. He said Wake can require students and staff to provide proof of vaccination to be exempted from wearing a mask and to reduce the amount of time they’re quarantined if they’re exposed to COVID-19,

“As of the date of this memo, we are not aware of any state or federal laws, regulations, or court decisions that would restrict a North Carolina school district’s authority to require face coverings,” Blumberg wrote in a memo to the district.

Blumberg said Wake can also generally require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and to take COVID-19 tests. But he said Wake can’t require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19.