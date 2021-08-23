A new school year starts for NC students, but COVID challenges remain

Students enter Wakefield Middle School Monday morning, Aug. 23, 2021 for the first day of school of the traditional calendar. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina students are getting the in-person first day of classes that many missed out on last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1 million students are walking into schools Monday, filling buildings to levels not seen since March 2020. Monday’s opening day is far closer to a traditional opening of a school year than last August, when the majority of students held a virtual first day of classes.

But there are constant reminders of COVID-19 with most students and teachers still wearing face masks. Signs throughout schools encourage students to keep their distance and to wash their hands regularly. Hugs are still discouraged.

“While we begin the year with certain challenges that have become all too familiar, we also acknowledge that as students walk through our doors they do so with the same energy, wonder and hope as in pre-pandemic times,” Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore said in a message sent to families last week. “We aim to honor and nurture their excitement and their dreams, just as we always have.”

The school year is beginning while the delta variant, which is three times more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, is rapidly spreading throughout the state. The number of COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks in schools could potentially skyrocket this week.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mask or no mask?

One of the starkest differences from the last school year is that not every public school is requiring face masks to be worn.

Gov. Roy Cooper didn’t extend the statewide mask mandate, but he has urged that schools require them to be worn.

As of Saturday, 87 of the state’s 115 school districts are requiring face masks. This group includes all the Triangle-area districts: Wake, Durham, Johnston, Orange, Franklin, Granville, Chatham and Harnett counties and Chapel Hill-Carrboro.

These 86 districts represent 77% of the state’s public school enrollment.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The 28 districts not requiring masks are all in rural or “red” areas that voted for Donald Trump in last fall’s presidential election.. They account for 15% of the state’s students.

Another 9% of students are in charter schools, laboratory schools and the Innovative School District.

At least 34 school districts decided this month to reverse their earlier decisions to make face masks optional.