UNC-CH reports multiple COVID clusters after proactively testing students in some dorms

UNC-Chapel Hill reported multiple clusters of at least 15 cases in three residence halls Tuesday.

There are five or six cases on the 3rd floor of Ehringhaus dorm, the 7th and 8th floors of Hinton James dorm and the 3rd floor of Parker dorm.

Last week, UNC-CH tested students “out of an abundance of caution” on specific floors of residence halls where multiple COVID-19 cases had been reported. These clusters were identified through that testing, so students on those floors do not need to get additional testing.

This flurry of clusters come after a surge of new COVID-19 cases on campus last week that had students worried about the availability of testing over the weekend.

The first cluster of cases on campus this fall was reported a week before classes started at UNC-CH and the day before thousands of students moved in. The second cluster was reported in Avery residence hall and now includes eight cases.

UNC-CH reported about 230 cases in one week, mostly among students, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard has not been updated since Aug. 29 and does not include these clusters.

UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said they expect to have positive cases on campus, including among those who are fully vaccinated. However, UNC-CH and other UNC System schools plan to maintain in-person operations with masks required on campus and regular testing for unvaccinated students.

UNC System campuses, including UNC-CH and N.C. State, do not require students or employees to be vaccinated.

At UNC-CH, 89% of students and 82% of employees have reported they are vaccinated as of Aug. 31.

At N.C. State, 65% of students, 79% of faculty and 61% of staff report being vaccinated as of Aug. 26.

All Duke students were required to show proof of vaccination this fall, except for those with medical or religious exemptions, and about 92% of employees are vaccinated. Duke is also conducting surveillance testing of all students, more frequently for those who are not vaccinated.

UNC-CH, N.C. State and Duke all require masks indoors on campus.