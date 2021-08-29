Wolf Alert for bomb threat at NC State likely ‘not credible,’ says police chief

The N.C. State campus sprawls out behind the iconic bell tower on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. A recent gift to the university will have real bells installed 70 years after the iconic structure was completed. The chimes that come from the structure are now electronically produced and played through speakers atop the structure. cliddy@newsobserver.com

N.C. State University Police are investigating a potential bomb threat at Watauga Residence Hall Sunday evening. But it’s “probably not credible,” according to the Chief Daniel House.

House said they received a report that there could be a bomb or device in the residence hall and they are running it down. University spokesperson Fred Hartman said it “appears to be a hoax.”

NCSU Police sent out a WolfAlert advising students and employees to avoid Katherine Stinson Drive and Pullen Drive due to police activity. The alert said students have been evacuated from the Watauga dorm as a precautionary measure.

When The Technician, NCSU’s student newspaper, tweeted about the alert, some people shared the news and suggested there was an active shooter.

The university’s Twitter account replied confirming that there is not an active shooter on campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.