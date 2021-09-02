Student found with 2 guns on campus of Enloe High School in Raleigh

Students at Enloe High School in Raleigh, N.C., gathered in the football stadium after walking out of school Friday morning April 20, 2018. The students gathered to listen to speeches and songs on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting before heading back to class. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A student was found with two guns at Raleigh’s Enloe High School on Thursday, a day after a fatal school shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem.

In a message Thursday to families, Enloe Principal Jacqueline Jordan said a school employee was alerted about a student having a weapon on campus. School staff escorted the student to the main office, where the teenager was found to be in possession of two firearms, according to Jordan.

Jordan said a law enforcement investigation determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms.

“Bringing a weapon to school is a very serious offense,” Jordan said. “The Raleigh Police Department detained the two students and is investigating to determine any criminal charges. In addition, any student who brings a firearm on campus faces a 365 day suspension, per state law.”

It was not immediately clear what criminal charges any students may face. An email message to the Raleigh Police Department was not immediately returned.

The incident is the latest in a week of gun violence in North Carolina high schools.

On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, McClatchy reported.

On Wednesday, a student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to McClatchy.