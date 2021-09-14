How do North Carolina’s HBCUs stack up in the latest US News & World Report rankings?

North Carolina is home to the largest, one of the oldest and some of the best historically Black universities in the nation.

N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University, which is one of five HBCUs in the UNC System, ranked among the best HBCUs nationally in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Rankings released Monday.

N.C. A&T ranked 8th overall and was named the second-best public HBCU.

N.C. A&T State University campus, Greensboro NC A&T State University

N.C. Central University, also part of the UNC System, ranked 13th overall among HBCUs and 5th among public HBCUs.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to the statewide list of NC universities’ rankings, here’s where HBCUs across the state ranked this year.

NC historically Black colleges and universities

▪ NC A&T, in Greensboro, ranked 8th overall and 2nd among public HBCUs. Among national universities, NC A&T ranked 277th overall, 140th among public universities and 39th for social mobility. The Aggies also ranked among the top 50 most innovative schools.

▪ N.C. Central, in Durham, ranked 13th overall among all HBCUs and 5th among public HBCUs. Among regional universities in the South, NCCU ranked 48th overall, 21st among public universities, 10th for social mobility and 21st for veterans.

Taylor Pearson, left, and Molly Wood, middle, both first year students at N.C. Central University in Durham, N.C., walk towards Pearson Cafeteria for lunch on the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NC Central ranked 47th for best value among its peers. The total cost is about $37k, but that goes down to an average of about $28,000 when factoring in the amount of need-based aid and scholarships given.

▪ Winston-Salem State University, also in the UNC System, ranked 16th among HBCUs and 6th among public HBCUs. Among regional universities in the South, WSSU tied NCCU at 48th overall and 21st among public universities. Winston-Salem State ranked 3rd for social mobility among its peers.

▪ Fayetteville State University, also in the UNC System, ranked 24th among all HBCUs. Among regional universities in the South, FSU ranked 77th overall, 38th among public universities, and in the top 20 for social mobility

The campus of Fayetteville State University, the oldest public HBCU in North Carolina, photographed on March 3, 2021. N&O reporter Kate Murphy

▪ Elizabeth City State University, also in the UNC System, ranked 22 among all HBCUs. ECSU is listed with regional colleges in the South. Among its peers, ECSU ranked 33rd overall, 4th among public colleges and 10th for social mobility.

▪ St. Augustine’s University and Shaw University, both in private schools in Raleigh, each ranked in the top 100 among HBCUs and among regional colleges in the South.

Shaw University students traverse the residential quad in front of the Fleming Kee Residence Hall on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Shaw will begin classes on August 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with only about 50 percent of their student population on campus. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

▪ Livingstone College, in Salisbury, also ranked in the top 100 overall among HBCUs.

▪ Bennett College, a private all-women institution in Greensboro, was ranked the No. 1 national liberal arts college in social mobility and ranked 38th overall among HBCUs.

▪ Johnson C. Smith University, in Charlotte, ranked 30th among all HBCUs and 13th for social mobility among national liberal arts colleges.

Here’s the full list of rankings and additional insights on U.S. News & World Report’s website.