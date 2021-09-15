Former Wake County Superintendent Bob Bridges, who helped integrate schools, dies

Former Wake County Superintendent Bob Bridges

Bob Bridges, former superintendent of the Wake County school system, has passed away.

Bridges was Wake County superintendent from 1984 to 1988, serving as the first Black superintendent of what is now North Carolina’s largest school district. He ran the system during a pivotal period when Wake’s magnet school program, meant to fill inner-city schools and promote racial integration, was a new and uncertain venture.

“It is with deep sadness that we offer condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Bob Bridges, former WCPSS school superintendent and a critical figure in the success of our school system and community,” Wake County school board chairman Keith Sutton said in a statement Wednesday. “Dr. Bridges was a long-time educator and fierce advocate for all students who attended public schools.

“His work as an administrator at the height of the district’s efforts to integrate schools, followed by his successful tenure as the district’s first Black superintendent, created a legacy that can be seen among the thousands of WCPSS graduates who were given the chance to succeed and excel. His wisdom and insight will be missed.”

Bridges started his teaching career at Hunter Elementary School in the Raleigh City Schools in 1961. He became principal at Crosby-Garfield Elementary School in 1968.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The highly respected educator would become a leader in the new system after Raleigh City Schools and the Wake County school system merged in 1976. He was named deputy superintendent in 1980 and a few years later became superintendent.

After leaving the district, Bridges went on to become provost at St. Augustine College in Raleigh. He became an education consultant and later chaired the N.C. Advisory Commission on Raising Achievement and Closing Gaps.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 6:17 PM.