Education

Former Wake County Superintendent Bob Bridges, who helped integrate schools, dies

Former Wake County Superintendent Bob Bridges
Former Wake County Superintendent Bob Bridges

Bob Bridges, former superintendent of the Wake County school system, has passed away.

Bridges was Wake County superintendent from 1984 to 1988, serving as the first Black superintendent of what is now North Carolina’s largest school district. He ran the system during a pivotal period when Wake’s magnet school program, meant to fill inner-city schools and promote racial integration, was a new and uncertain venture.

“It is with deep sadness that we offer condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Bob Bridges, former WCPSS school superintendent and a critical figure in the success of our school system and community,” Wake County school board chairman Keith Sutton said in a statement Wednesday. “Dr. Bridges was a long-time educator and fierce advocate for all students who attended public schools.

“His work as an administrator at the height of the district’s efforts to integrate schools, followed by his successful tenure as the district’s first Black superintendent, created a legacy that can be seen among the thousands of WCPSS graduates who were given the chance to succeed and excel. His wisdom and insight will be missed.”

Bridges started his teaching career at Hunter Elementary School in the Raleigh City Schools in 1961. He became principal at Crosby-Garfield Elementary School in 1968.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The highly respected educator would become a leader in the new system after Raleigh City Schools and the Wake County school system merged in 1976. He was named deputy superintendent in 1980 and a few years later became superintendent.

After leaving the district, Bridges went on to become provost at St. Augustine College in Raleigh. He became an education consultant and later chaired the N.C. Advisory Commission on Raising Achievement and Closing Gaps.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 6:17 PM.

Profile Image of T. Keung Hui
T. Keung Hui
T. Keung Hui has covered K-12 education for the News & Observer since 1999, helping parents, students, school employees and the community understand the vital role education plays in North Carolina. His primary focus is Wake County, but he also covers statewide education issues.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use