Nation & World Remembering 9/11 20 years later By Ethan Hyman September 09, 2021 12:11 PM A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. William Kratzke AP At the 20 year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, a look back at some of the images from that fateful time and the reaction in the Triangle. A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Carmen Taylor AP In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, President Bush's Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of the President to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla. Doug Mills ASSOCIATED PRESS Pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Amy Sancetta AP Marcee Holmes can't hold her tears while watching television at Raleigh's Sheraton Hotel of the World Trade Center terrorist attack Tuesday morning, Sept 11, 2001. "I'm stunned, amazed, this is surreal, like if I were watching a movie. I'm shaking, I can't stop crying. My eyes are glued to the TV, I'm in mourning for anyone who died, so much happened so fast...", Holmes says. Susana Vera News & Observer file photo In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York. Marty Lederhandler AP A person falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center. Richard Drew AP Two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Center burn in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Ernesto Mora AP In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the south tower of the World Trade Center, left, begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on the landmark buildings in New York. Gulnara Samoilova AP People run from the collapse of a World Trade Center tower in this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo. Suzanne Plunkett AP Annette Dorman, who works as a policy analyst for the NC Farm Bureau, heard about the terrorist attacks on the radio at work and come to Circuit City on her lunch break because she wanted to see pictures of what was going on.”This means war,” she said while watching the news reports on the store’s televisions. “This means war.” Judith Siviglia News & Observer file photo Pedestrians on Beekman St. flee the area of the collapsed World Trade Center in lower Manhattan following a terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Amy Sancetta AP A military helicopter takes off after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 at the Pentagon, one day after a hijacker crashed American Airlines Flt. 77 into the building. Ron Edmonds AP People run from the collapse of World Trade Center Tower Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 in New York. Suzanne Plunkett AP Emergency workers look at the crater created when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa., in this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo. Keith Srakocic AP Firefighters make their way through the destruction at New York’s World Trade Center after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In the most devastating terrorist onslaught ever waged against the United States, knife-wielding hijackers crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center on Tuesday, toppling its twin 110-story towers. ALEX FUCHS AP Airline passengers file off of a Jet Blue flight outside Terminal A Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, after the FAA grounded all flights in the United States. The carrier does not normally land at RDU. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Firemen take a break near the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. Mark Lennihan AP N.C. State senior Aaron Allsbrook holds his hands over his face while saying a prayer during a vigil in the brickyard on the N.C. State campus. Freshman Kiwanna Townsend is at left. The noon vigil was held after terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C Tuesday morning September 11, 2001. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com Firefighters, rescue workers and other personnel work on clearing the area near the World Trade Center Twin Towers in downtown New York Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. LAWRENCE JACKSON AP Police check identification at the entrance to RDU International Airport late Tuesday afternoon Sept. 11, 2001, after the terminals were closed, and traffic was funneled to one lane. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Firefighters raise a flag late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers in New York. Thomas Franklin The Record/AP A flag and banner proclaiming “God Bless America, Woe to Our Enemies” are displayed at Top of the Hill Restaurant in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. Zoning inspectors made the restaurant owner remove a banner after at least three town council members complained. Bill Willcox News & Observer file photo New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, center, along with New York governor George Pataki and Senator Hillary Clinton arrive at the site of the World Trade Center towers. Robert Bukaty AP Kyle Marsh walks by a window at the Flying Saucer at the corner of Harrington and Morgan Streets. The windows were with the patriotic “GOD BLESS AMERICA” was painted by employees at the brew emporium Tuesday night following terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com Bishop Elroy Lewis from the Fisher Memorial United Holy Church leads a gathering from all different faiths in a closing prayer at the First Presbyterian Church in Durham Tuesday evening, Sept. 11, 2001. Chris Seward News & Observer file photo As rescue efforts continue in the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York, President Bush stands with firefighter Bob Beckwith on a burnt fire truck in front of the World Trade Center during a tour of the devastation, Friday, Sept. 14, 2001. Doug Mills AP A detail photograph of a letter to President George Bush from a Combs Elementary School Academically Gifted student. Students from Combs are writing the president to express their feelings about the terrorist attacks on the United States. Combs Elementary School is also initiating a fundraising campaign called “Nickels for NY” in which the kids will bring in their spare change, which will be donated to a group selected by the school’s student council. Mel Nathanson News & Observer file photo Patience Whitehead (far right), a junior in Biology and Education, and other students pray for God’s wisdom and will to prevail during a prayer vigil for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States Tuesday Sept 11. at The Pit at the UNC campus in Chapel Hill, N.C. Mel Nathanson News & Observer file photo Comments
