Driver watches helplessly as metal sheet flies into windshield, narrowly missing her

A slab of metal came loose from a truck, sending it flying through a windshield and bringing it inches away from a driver.

Mary Quinlan, 56, saw the “road hazard” while driving on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts, she told WCVB.

“The truck swerved at the last second, ran over the ladder, the tire chewed it up, spit it straight up into the air,” Quinlan’s son, Adam, told WHDH. “She said it was spinning like the ‘Wizard of Oz’ tornado.”

She sat helplessly as the 7-foot trailer ramp came toward her Honda, the mom told WCVB.

That’s when it smashed into the windshield, narrowly missing her, WBZ reports.

Dramatic photos show the metal just near the driver’s side headrest, according to a Facebook post from the driver’s son. The piece spanned from the hood of the SUV toward the back seat, the pictures show.

The driver refused medical care at the scene but went to the hospital for cuts from the shattered glass, according to WLNE and other media outlets.

The ordeal happened in Foxborough, roughly 30 miles southwest of Boston. The town is also known as Foxboro.

Officials are trying to figure out how the metal got into the road, WBZ reports.

The driver’s family has said a CVS Pharmacy truck sent the part into the air, but the company hasn’t confirmed whether one of its vendors was involved, according to WCVB.