Costco selling COVID-19 at-home test kits online. Here’s what to know

Costco is selling swab-free coronavirus test kits, but for now they’re available online only.

The kit options, at $129.99 and $139.99, just require a saliva sample and promise test results in 24-72 hours.

“PCR tests are the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market,” according to the product page.

After producing a saliva sample, users must send them in for testing.

“You must register for a lab order with AZOVA after checkout for each person who is taking the test. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit,” the product page said.

The kits won’t be available in Maryland, Nevada or Pennsylvania.

According to experts, saliva tests are generally just as accurate as standard nasal swab test, McClatchy News previously reported, and Costco isn’t the first store to offer the testing option.