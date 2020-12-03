Here is the most popular grocery store in each Southern state, report says. Discuss

From mask requirements to social-distancing decals and the rise of curbside pickup, grocery shopping has changed quite a bit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shoppers’ habits changed, too: They’re making fewer trips but buying more. And “people now go to the store with purpose” following shortages on essential items earlier this year, John Owen, associate director for food and retail with analysis group Mintel, told The New York Times.

Here’s how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our grocery shopping habits, experts say

As financial news site 24/7 Wall St. pointed out, grocery shopping has taken on new importance, serving as the only reason some leave their homes during the pandemic.

So the team at 24/7 Wall St. sought to determine the most popular grocery store in each state.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Analysts took the five grocery stores with the most Yelp reviews in each state then compared them in Google Trends to determine which had been searched most between Nov. 24, 2019, and Nov. 22, 2020, according to a report released Wednesday.

Ohio-based Kroger was most popular nationally, nabbing the top spot in six states

Southerners in particular — bless their hearts, as they might say — tend to be very loyal when it comes to where they shop for groceries. But it varies across the South in terms of which store reigns supreme.

Alabama

Florida-based Publix was most popular store among grocery shoppers in Alabama, the report said.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

It has 78 locations across the state and calls itself the “largest employee-owned company in America,” analysts said.

Florida

Not surprisingly, Floridians also prefer Publix to any other grocery store, according to analysts.

It has more than 800 stores across the Sunshine State and was founded in Florida in 1930.

Georgia

Kroger is the most popular grocery store among Georgia shoppers, the report said.

The state is home to 173 Kroger stores, most concentrated around Atlanta, according to analysts.

Kentucky

Kroger was also most popular among shoppers in Kentucky, beating out other grocery chains including Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods Market for the Bluegrass State’s top spot, the report said.

Louisiana

Family-run Rouses reigns supreme among shoppers in Louisiana, according to analysts.

The Southern chain was founded in Louisiana in 1960 and boasts 53 locations in the state.

Mississippi

Mississippi shoppers turn to Sam’s Club more than any other grocery store, the report says.

The Arkansas-based buy-in-bulk chain is part of the Walmart family of stores and has seven locations in the state.

North Carolina

North Carolina-based Food Lion was the most popular grocery store among shoppers in its home state, the report said.

The chain has more than 10,000 stores in 10 states. In North Carolina, it beat out the likes of Harris Teeter, Trader Joe’s and Publix for the top spot, according to analysts.

South Carolina

Publix takes the cake in yet another Southern state, ranking most popular among shoppers in South Carolina, the report said.

There are 62 Publix locations in the Palmetto State.

Tennessee

Kroger was the most popular grocery store among people in Tennessee, the report said. It edged out other beloved chains lPublix and Aldi for the honor.

Texas

Texas shoppers turn to H-E-B more than any other grocery store, the report said.

It was founded in the Lone Star State in 1905 and is the only state in the U.S. to boast H-E-B stores. The chain also has locations in Mexico.