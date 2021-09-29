‘Multiple serious assaults’ reported as Maryland school remains under lockdown

A Maryland school is on lockdown after multiple students were stabbed, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Maryland high school went into lockdown Wednesday morning after police said they received reports of “multiple serious assaults.”

Two people were in the hospital after being stabbed at Annapolis High School, WJZ reported.

“The school is currently on lockdown due to several fights that have taken place this morning,” school officials said Wednesday, according to WBAL. “Students are all in classrooms and are supervised at this time. School administration and police are investigating the situation and we will provide you with more information when we have it.”

Parents in the statement were reportedly asked to avoid picking up their children as no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

As of about 9:20 a.m., the Anne Arundel Police Department on Twitter said it had “numerous units” at the high school.

This is a developing story.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 9:48 AM.