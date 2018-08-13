Felony charges of illegal voting dismissed for two NC residents

Two people facing prison time for voting in the 2016 presidential election while on probation had their felony charges dismissed Monday.

The Alamance County district attorney charged 12 people with voting while serving active felony sentences.

That charge was dismissed for Whitney Brown, 32, and Anthony Haith, 40, under a plea deal.

They both pleaded to misdemeanor obstruction of justice under the Alford doctrine and were sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and 24 hours of community service. (An Alford plea accepts a guilty verdict without admitting guilt.)

Three similar cases were scheduled for hearings Monday afternoon.

Haith’s supporters applauded as he left the courtroom, but outside Haith said he would never vote again and would tell his four children not to vote.

Haith said he was excited to vote in the election and didn’t know he couldn’t.

“When they came to arrest me, I thought it was a joke,” Haith said.

His lawyer, Mani Dexter of North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services, told Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway that the felony voting law is a vestige of a time when the state actively sought to disenfranchise African-American voters.

With Haiti’s decision not to vote again “the purpose of the statute has been fulfilled,” she said.