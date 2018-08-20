Embezzlement trial for Laura Riddick, former Wake register of deeds, is set

A trial date is of Oct. 1, 2018 is set for Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds, Monday, April 30, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center . Riddick is charged with charged with embezzling $926,615.
A trial date is of Oct. 1, 2018 is set for Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds. Riddick is charged with embezzling $926,615.
Politics & Government

Employee who left Wake deeds office before missing money scandal drops lawsuit

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

August 20, 2018 04:45 PM

Raleigh

Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds, continues to face charges of embezzling more than $900,000 from her office. But her legal troubles no longer include a pending lawsuit from a former employee.

Her former deputy director, Darryl Black, has voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against Riddick after alleging last year that she wrongfully terminated him as he looked into cash management in the office.

Riddick faces six counts of embezzlement. She’s one of four former deeds employees charged with taking a combined $1.13 million of about $2.3 million that went missing from the office between 2013 and 2017.

DARRYL BLACK 2001
Darryl Black
2001 News & Observer file photo

In the lawsuit, Black said Riddick “did not want him to uncover embezzlement.”

Court filings don’t say why Black dropped the suit May 23. When reached by an N&O reporter Friday, Black declined to comment on it. Philip Isley, Riddick’s attorney, also declined to comment.

Black’s lawsuit implicated Riddick as a private citizen and public official in the Wake County government.

Wake County officials, through spokeswoman Alice Avery, clarified in an email that Wake “did not settle with Mr. Black and has paid him no money.”

Specht: 919-829-4870 @AndySpecht

