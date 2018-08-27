After breast cancer diagnosis, NC Democrat takes break from campaign in competitive House race

A Democrat running for a competitive seat in the North Carolina legislature says she’s taking a break from her campaign to fight breast cancer.
Local attorney Sydney Batch announced on Facebook Monday morning that, while her campaign will continue, she won’t personally be on the campaign trail for the House District 37 seat for “several weeks” because she was recently diagnosed with “early, non-invasive breast cancer.”
The district, which covers southern Wake County, is currently held by a retiring Republican. John Adcock, a former candidate for Wake County commissioner, is Batch’s Republican opponent.
“While it’s a diagnosis no woman wants to receive, I consider myself fortunate,” she said, adding that she has health insurance.
“But I know there are many women that are not as fortunate as myself. I will be able to take time off work and the campaign trail to recover, but many women will not be able to do so because they have to work or simply won’t receive treatment because they don’t have access to health insurance,” she said.
“While I will be out from several weeks from work and from campaigning, I look forward to returning in October.”
Each of the 170 state House and Senate seats are up for election this November. If Democrats pick up either four House seats or six Senate seats, they’ll break the Republican supermajority — meaning Republicans will be less likely to override the vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The North Carolina FreeEnterprise Foundation considers the race to be one of the most competitive in the state.
Adcock couldn’t be reached for comment Monday. An effort to reach him by email prompted an “out of office” reply.
Charles Hellwig, chairman of the Wake County GOP, said the party is thinking about Batch and praying for her.
“We are so glad this was caught early and hope her treatment and recovery go quickly,” Hellwig said in a text.
