GOP ‘enemy’ to get Republican ballot label in NC Supreme Court race

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has cleared the way for an N.C. Supreme Court candidate to be listed as a Republican on the November ballot.

The appeals court on Monday denied a motion by Republican legislative leaders to issue a stay on the case of Chris Anglin, one of two registered Republicans who filed to run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court. The other is Barbara Jackson, the incumbent.

Anglin had sued the legislature along with Rebecca Edwards, a Democrat who is running to become a district court judge in Wake County, after the legislature earlier this summer passed a new law that would have prevented Anglin or Edwards from being able to have their party affiliations on the ballot.

Republican legislators suspect Anglin, who changed his party affiliation shortly before he filed to run, is trying to split the Republican vote to secure a win for Democratic candidate Anita Earls. The N.C. GOP last month referred to Anglin as a political “enemy” and “Democratic plant.”

Democrats decried the law as unfair because it changed the election rules after the candidates had already filed to run for office. Anglin had said he would withdraw from the race if he didn’t get listed as a Republican.

“Perhaps now Senator Berger and Representative Moore will learn the lesson that even children understand, that it is wrong to change the rules in the middle of an election. They should do the right thing and stop wasting taxpayer’s money on any further frivolous appeals,” Anglin said in a statement. He was referring to Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore.

“I look forward to continuing my fight for an independent judiciary, and to be a voice for disaffected Republicans and others who are concerned about these attacks on the checks and balances of our democracy happening everyday on a state and federal level,” he said.

Anglin’s attorney, John Burns, a Democrat on the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said the appeals court’s decision upholds the ruling of Wake County Superior Court Judge Becky Holt.

“Her decision makes very clear that the General Assembly acted unconstitutionally by changing the rules of this election after the fact,” Burns said.

Perry Woods, Anglin’s general consultant, said legislative leaders could appeal the case to the N.C. Supreme Court — but such a move is unlikely to be successful.

Martin Warf, an attorney for Berger and Moore, previously criticized Anglin’s argument that the law infringed on his constitutional rights





“There is no right for a candidate to control what’s on the ballot,” Warf said. He also noted that the new law does not prevent anyone from running for office; it just affected who will have a party label on the ballot — which Warf said “is not a severe burden.”

Pat Ryan, a spokesman Berger, said in an email Monday night that legislative leaders are considering their legal options.

“Whether Republican or Democrat, it’s never okay for a candidate to switch parties at the last minute in an attempt to deceive voters. It’s a dirty trick and the citizens of North Carolina deserve better,” Ryan said.